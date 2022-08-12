type here...
CANADA Firefighters brace for lightning and strong winds in southern...
CANADA

Firefighters brace for lightning and strong winds in southern British Columbia as a storm rolls in.

BC Wildfire Service crews, local firefighters and the RCMP respond to a fire in Hardy Creek, south of the Fairmont Hot Springs in southeastern British Columbia, in early August. (British Columbia Wildfire Service/Twitter)

Much of British Columbia’s interior was warned of the risk of severe thunderstorms on Thursday as an unstable weather system moves north of the United States and increases the risk of wildfires.

Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for much of the region, from the Prince George area to Similkamin, Okanagan and Kootenais.

The weather agency said that “conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms, which can cause strong gusts of wind, heavy hail and heavy rain.”

“Strong lightning is likely in any thunderstorm,” the warning says.

Fire Hazard High to Extreme

Fire risk in the same area of ​​the province is generally high, with extreme risk pockets in West Kootenay. According to the province, a fire danger rating of “high” or higher means that the forest fuel is very dry and new fires can “start easily, burn heavily and complicate firefighting efforts.”

The BC Wildfire Service website showed spot fires sparked by Wednesday’s lightning strikes dotting coastal, Kamloops, Southeast and Caribou fire centers, including 10 fires on Vancouver Island, but they all remain small.

BC Wildfire Service Information Officer Carly Derosier said lightning is a normal occurrence for July and August in parts of British Columbia, especially when temperatures rise and there is more moisture in the air.

“We didn’t have as many lightning strikes as we did last year,” she said. “It’s been an exceptional year for lightning.”

Neil McLaughlin, head of forecasting for the British Columbia Fire Department, said crews were already monitoring weather conditions coming in from the US on Wednesday.

He said the weather could bring strong winds that would speed up the spread of active fires, but not bring much rain.

“Although [rain] could ease conditions for a day or two, our indices will continue to rise and we won’t see enough rain to put out the fires.”

Olalla residents can return home

Residents of the Olalla community in British Columbia are now allowed to return home after being forced to leave the country last week by a threatening wildfire.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for Fraser Canyon, North Thompson and the northern and central coast inland as temperatures in the mid-to-high 30s are expected to continue through Friday in the interior.

The weather service said Thursday’s predicted thunderstorms are likely to cause wind gusts of up to 50 mph, which the fire department warned could make it difficult to put out the fire that threatened Olalla.

The blaze occurred 21 kilometers southwest of Penticton and covered about 67 square kilometers.

The fire remains out of control, and while the Okanagan-Similcamine Regional District has canceled almost half of nearly 500 evacuation orders covering facilities closest to the fire, 273 orders in the region remain in effect.

Almost 400 properties are in a state of evacuation, which means that they must be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

The county said evacuation warnings for residents of the nearby village of Keremeos have been lifted, but Apex Mountain Resort and nearby homes remain in a state of evacuation.

As of Thursday morning, there were five notable wildfires in British Columbia—fires that are particularly visible or pose a threat to public safety. The fire near Lytton, British Columbia is no longer considered remarkable, almost a month after it started burning.

A new fire near Chetwynd, British Columbia, named the Hasler Lake fire, has been upgraded to a major fire. The British Columbia Wildfire Service said the fire, although less than one square kilometer in size, was “clearly visible” from Highway 97.

