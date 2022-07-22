Fire report on NS-PEI ferry

A fire was reported on the ferry that connects Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island along the Northumberland Sound.

Lucy Martin of Bay Ferries Limited confirmed that a fire was reported at MV Holiday Island.

The ship runs between Wood Island, PEI, and Caribou, New Carolina.

#RCMPEI assisting with an incident at sea near the Wood Island Ferry Terminal. The terminal is currently closed. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area to allow first responders to do their job. –@RCMPEI

Martin said the rest of the day’s flights have been cancelled.

There is no word yet on any casualties or damage to the ferry.

