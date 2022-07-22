type here...
CANADA Fire report on NS-PEI ferry
CANADA

Fire report on NS-PEI ferry

By printveela editor

-

30
0
- Advertisment -


(SHS)

A fire was reported on the ferry that connects Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island along the Northumberland Sound.

Lucy Martin of Bay Ferries Limited confirmed that a fire was reported at MV Holiday Island.

The ship runs between Wood Island, PEI, and Caribou, New Carolina.

Martin said the rest of the day’s flights have been cancelled.

There is no word yet on any casualties or damage to the ferry.

Not all

MORE TOP STORIES

  • Psychological assessment of NS shooter’s RCMP questioned
  • Trudeau meets with students and staff during a visit to the University of Cape Breton
  • CBC is investigating

    NS Residential Building License Suspended After Inspection Reveals Expense Issues

  • Multicultural festival – the place where newcomers can “start their journey” in New Zealand
  • $150,000 reward announced for unsolved murder



Previous articleFormer Afghan translator praised by senior military still doesn’t know his immigration status
Next articleKey questions and lessons ahead of the Euro 2022 semi-finals

Latest news

TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Pope to offer long-awaited apology to Canada’s indigenous peoples

OTTAWA — Pope Francis travels to Canada this week to apologize to Indigenous communities for the role of...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Ukraine-Russia War: Ukrainian Soldier Amputees Reach Minnesota for Free Prosthetics

off Video 'There is no safe place' for our people in Ukraine:...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

RuPaul joked about Biden getting corona, saying he’s ‘feeling pretty good at 300’.

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Kid Rock fans trash a North Dakota stage after concert canceled due to weather conditions

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Chicago police said multiple shots were fired at a church funeral

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for July 23 Here are...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

The left doesn’t think the First Amendment applies to the right: Rep. Jim Jordan

off Video The Left has a different take on violence: Jim Jordan...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News