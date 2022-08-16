New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A retired Los Angeles fire captain recounted in court Monday his harrowing experience photographing the site of Kobe Bryant’s fatal helicopter crash — while avoiding accusations that he shared the images with others.

Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa is suing Los Angeles County, alleging first responders shared images of the basketball legend’s remains with others following his fatal helicopter crash in January 2020. Former fire captain Brian Jordan took the stand Monday as part of that lawsuit.

Jordan allegedly took graphic pictures of Bryant’s remains, but says he was only doing what he was told by superiors.

“I followed a lot of instructions that day but was told to ‘take pictures, take pictures, take pictures,'” Jordan testified in court, according to TMZ.

His testimony refutes the first respondents’ claims that they had lightly shared the photographs with others. Bartender Victor Gutierrez testified last week that an off-duty sheriff’s deputy showed him pictures of the NBA All-Star’s body at the bar.

Jordan quit his job in 2021 – what he claims was trauma from being on the scene.

“It was horrible and it caused me to quit my job,” Jordan told the court.

The former fire captain also left the courtroom several times during Monday’s hearing when he was asked specific questions about the day.

“Thanks, now I can see my guts in my head,” Jordan blurted out when asked if any of the pictures he took were of body parts.

Jordan allegedly said, “I don’t want to hear this drama,” in response to questions from Vanessa Bryant’s lawyers.

He claimed he had no idea who the couple’s daughter, Gianna Bryant, was when asked if he had taken photographs of her remains, according to Law & Crime.

“I have come here because of false accusations, so please refrain [taking] My brain went back to that crash,” said the former fire captain.

The test will continue for the next few days. Bryant’s legal team will call about 30 witnesses to testify.

Lakers star Bryant, his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven others, including the pilot, died in the January 2020 Calabasas crash.