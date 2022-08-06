Fire at Cuban oil facility: Dozens injured, hundreds evacuated

No deaths have been reported as of Saturday afternoon, but 77 people have been hospitalized, according to the Matanzas government. 17 firefighters were reported missing on Saturday morning when a second tank exploded around 5 a.m.

The base, which stores oil for energy production, is located next to one of the main power plants in Cuba. The Caribbean island is already battling massive power outages due to chronic fuel shortages and outdated infrastructure in dire need of maintenance.

While the lights are mostly on in the capital, in the Cuban provinces, home to nine of the country’s 11 million people, hours of power outages have become a debilitating part of daily life in recent months. And because of the lack of diesel fuel, motorists stand in line for days.

“This is a structural problem in Cuba’s power grid, which has been operating for more than 40 years without a scheduled overhaul,” said Jorge Pignon, an energy expert at the University of Texas at Austin. “It threatens the total collapse of the system without a short-term solution.”