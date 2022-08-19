Fire and explosion destroyed fish factory building in Murray Harbor, PEI

About 40 firefighters from several departments in Prince Edward Island arrived at Murray Harbor Friday afternoon to put out a fire at the Mahon Point Fishing Cooperative.

Murray Harbor Deputy Fire Chief Alan Glover told CBC News that the explosion was caused by propane tanks at a mechanics shop and an ice plant.

Glover said no one was hurt.

He said the department received a fire call at 3:30 p.m. ET and called for help from the Belfast, Montagu and Murray River fire departments.

According to Glover, the building was completely flooded when they arrived. The flames then reached several propane tanks that were stored inside.

Part of the fish factory is engulfed in flames on Friday afternoon. (Rebecca Pino)

“We heard an explosion from the campsite. It was around 3:50,” said Rebecca Pino, who is staying at nearby Ocean Acres Campground.

People in the area say they have seen smoke for miles.

Electricity went out in nearby communities while crews fought the flames. As of 5:10 p.m., 1,356 households were left without electricity, according to Maritime Electric, but the number dropped to 15 soon after.

Local MP Lawrence Macaulay tweeted his sympathy for the factory workers as well as the fishing boats unloading their catch there.

Devastating news from Cape Mahon. I’m glad there were no injuries. Thinking of all affected employees and fishermen.https://t.co/Wb3n1BE00j –@L_MacAulay

As of 6 p.m., firefighters continued to hose down the ruins and use heavy equipment to demolish what was left of the building.