type here...
CANADA Fire and explosion destroyed fish factory building in Murray...
CANADA

Fire and explosion destroyed fish factory building in Murray Harbor, PEI

By printveela editor

-

7
0
- Advertisment -


What’s left of the Mahon Point cooperative fisherman’s ice house and workshop in Murray Harbor after the Friday afternoon fire. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

About 40 firefighters from several departments in Prince Edward Island arrived at Murray Harbor Friday afternoon to put out a fire at the Mahon Point Fishing Cooperative.

Murray Harbor Deputy Fire Chief Alan Glover told CBC News that the explosion was caused by propane tanks at a mechanics shop and an ice plant.

Glover said no one was hurt.

He said the department received a fire call at 3:30 p.m. ET and called for help from the Belfast, Montagu and Murray River fire departments.

According to Glover, the building was completely flooded when they arrived. The flames then reached several propane tanks that were stored inside.

The building is engulfed in red flames, a lot of black smoke.

Part of the fish factory is engulfed in flames on Friday afternoon. (Rebecca Pino)

“We heard an explosion from the campsite. It was around 3:50,” said Rebecca Pino, who is staying at nearby Ocean Acres Campground.

People in the area say they have seen smoke for miles.

Electricity went out in nearby communities while crews fought the flames. As of 5:10 p.m., 1,356 households were left without electricity, according to Maritime Electric, but the number dropped to 15 soon after.

Local MP Lawrence Macaulay tweeted his sympathy for the factory workers as well as the fishing boats unloading their catch there.

As of 6 p.m., firefighters continued to hose down the ruins and use heavy equipment to demolish what was left of the building.



Previous articleUrban Meyer returns to Fox Sports TV show after Jacksonville Jaguars loss
Next articleSpacey Cale Saints target WSL as amazing growth continues

Latest news

CANADAprintveela editor - 0

National ceremony in Windsor, Ontario commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Dieppe, France raid.

Members of the Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment took part in a national ceremony Friday in Windsor, Ontario...
Read more
ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

Rally in support of author Salman Rushdie gathered hundreds of supporters in New York

Friends and fellow authors spoke out on behalf of Salman Rushdie during a Friday rally on the steps...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Mitch McConnell is wary of GOP odds of taking Senate in midterms, slams threats to FBI

Florence, Ky. - Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday downplayed his party's chances of regaining control of...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Brazilian President Bolsonaro tries to take cell phone from YouTube heckler, video shows

Sao Paulo (CNN)President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro The YouTuber got physical in the capital Brasilia on Thursday, according...
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

A Virginia school district employed a convicted sex offender for months before the shooting

off Video Fox News Flash August 19 Top Stories Here are the...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Catholic Group Spends $1M on Biden for Inaction Against Attacks on Pro-Life Centers, Churches

closer Video Kansas pro-life teenage activist attacked while knocking on doors Pro-life...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News