Fiona's hippo's little brother is named after a worldwide competition

The Cincinnati Zoo named their baby hippo Fritz. A healthy calf was born on August 3rd.

The Cincinnati Zoo named their baby hippo Fritz. A healthy calf was born on August 3rd.

After thousands of suggestions from around the world, the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden have named their baby hippo Fritz.

Fritz’s sister is named Fiona, who caught the world’s attention in 2017 after she was born six weeks premature. Fans have consistently supported the 5-year-old hippo who has since become the star of the Cincinnati Zoo.

After Fritz was born, the zoo said it had received more than 90,000 name suggestions from all 50 US states and over 60 different countries.

The zoo has narrowed the two variants of the name down to Fritz and Ferguson. According to the zoo, Fritz received 56% of the more than 200,000 votes cast.

“We’d be happy with any name, but we really think the name Fritz fits the personality of this plucky little guy,” said Wendy Rice, chief hippo keeper at the Cincinnati Zoo. news release Monday.

The pregnancy of Fiona’s mother, Bibi, was a pleasant surprise for the zoo. In April, he announced that, despite taking birth control, Bibi expected. And that makes the title even more appropriate.

“We also thought it was funny that it was suggested because ‘Fritz’ is here because Bibi’s birth control ‘doesn’t work,'” Rice said.

