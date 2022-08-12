Final Days in Afghanistan: 8 Americans Think About US Troop Withdrawal

It should have gotten worse.

Most of the embassy staff left Afghanistan that same night or early the next morning. But Mr. Wilson and about 30 other US diplomats remained there for another two weeks, trying to find and evacuate other US citizens and permanent residents, as well as foreign allies, among the tens of thousands of panicked Afghans at the airport pleading for rescue. .

“They have to make a choice: ‘Yes, you can come in’ or ‘No, sir, you can’t’,” Mr. Wilson recalled of diplomats working at the airport gate during 12-hour shifts, amid gunfire and explosions, and on against the background of the constant roar of the crowd. And you know, it’s very hard.

“No one who hasn’t been there can really imagine how terrible it was,” he said.

Mr. Wilson was one of the last four diplomats to leave Kabul, taking off on the last US military plane, which took off shortly before midnight on August 30. The aircraft was en route to Doha, Qatar, where it was taken to a military hospital for examination and treatment. they said he had the coronavirus. Few wore masks during the long and grueling days at Kabul Airport, but Mr Wilson suggested the fatigue and other symptoms he experienced were the result of working 20 hours a day for five consecutive weeks.

He flew to his home outside of Minneapolis to isolate himself and officially resigned at the end of September. That part was always the plan: Mr. Wilson retired from the diplomatic service in 2008 after a 30-year career as a diplomat. But he never served in Afghanistan before, to his surprise, he was asked to take over as charge d’affaires in January 2020, while the Trump administration and Congress argued over who to send as a permanent ambassador.

“Honestly, my reaction was that they should ask other people who served there,” Mr. Wilson said. But one day he asked: “It was my duty to do this.”

Nearly a year later, Mr. Wilson is in touch with US diplomats who were with him in recent weeks in Kabul, many of whom he said were still shaken. Violent memories have in some cases eclipsed the ray of hope for the evacuation of more than 124,000 people from Afghanistan.