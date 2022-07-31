New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sunday marks 100 days until November’s midterm elections, and 22 states will hold primaries over the next seven weeks as the 2022 primary calendar closes, focusing on high-stakes general election contests.

Democrats have narrow control of Congress in November.

Republicans are aiming to regain the majority in the House of Representatives that they lost in the 2018 midterm elections.

The GOP needs a net gain of just five seats in the 435-member chamber to regain its majority, and nonpartisan political polls, including Fox News’ power rankings, suggest Republicans will succeed in their mission — but recent polling suggests the fight will be close.

Nancy Pelosi currently serves as Speaker of the House of Representatives and Representative Steny Hoyer (D-MD), is the House Majority Leader. Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is likely to seek the speakership if the GOP wins the midterm elections.

The Senate is currently split 50/50 between the two major political parties, but Democrats control the majority thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote through her constitutional role as Senate president.

To flip the Senate, the GOP needs a net gain of just one seat in November to regain the majority it lost in a pair of Senate runoff elections in Georgia on January 5, 2021.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (DN.Y.) is the current Senate Majority Leader. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) plans to run for Schumer’s seat if Republicans take control of the chamber in November.

Thirty-six states will hold gubernatorial contests this November, and the GOP is looking to increase its control of the governor’s offices, as well as other statewide executive positions such as attorney general and secretary of state. Republicans also aim to expand their grip on state legislatures.

Democrats face historic headwinds as they seek to hold on to their razor-thin congressional majorities, as the party that wins the White House and controls Congress traditionally faces defeat in the next midterm election.

Making matters worse for Democrats is a hostile political environment for the party in power, fueled by record inflation, reflected in sky-high gas, fuel and food prices, as well as President Biden’s deeply underwater approval ratings.

Inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.1% in June, and GDP data released Thursday revealed that the United States economy has entered a recession by definition.

But gun violence, a spate of mass shootings in recent months, and abortion in the wake of moves by the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that sent the issue of segregation into question. Abortion regulation back to states. Democrats see an energized electorate that will help them defy the current predictions of political prognosticators.

A recent Suffolk University/USA Today poll indicates that Democrats currently hold a 4% lead over the GOP on the generic congressional ballot.