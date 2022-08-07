Filmmaker and conservationist lash out to change perception of pizza-stealing seagulls

This story is part of the CBC Creator Network series. The Creator Network amplifies the voices of the next generation of Canadian storytellers and connects them to the CBC platforms, where they tell compelling stories and share unique perspectives that reflect the country in all its diversity. To learn more about Creator Network, Press here.

Seagulls: They are generally considered nasty, stealing french fries or even whole slices of pizza and screaming while you try to enjoy a quiet day at the beach.

But conservationist Connel Bradwell and director Ryan Wilks are trying to change the way we view birds.

“I think the reputation is pretty harsh,” Bradwell told CBC. Early edition. “The more we learned about them, the more interesting they became.”

Bradwell and Wilkes said they observed birds in urban settings and in nature to better understand them.

They are “opportunistic omnivores”

Seagulls, according to Bradwell, are considered “opportunistic omnivores,” meaning they eat just about anything.

In the wild, away from urban environments, they feed on starfish, crabs and other shellfish. They often drop shells on rocks to break them open and gain access to the food inside.

“I even saw them driving down the road,” Bradwell said. “They threw a projectile on the road, a car ran over the projectile, and they came and collected fragments.”

Anyone who has ever been to Vancouver’s Granville Island has seen the city’s gulls at work, swooping down on tourists to grab a couple of french fries or swallow a whole slice of pizza.

“The seagulls are turning to foods like french fries and eating garbage because the availability of food in the ocean is not as great as it used to be,” Wilks said.

Their habits say a lot about the environment

Gulls are a species that, based on their habits, can tell researchers and conservationists about what’s going on in the wider ecosystem, Wilks says.

He said their mere presence in urban spaces is noteworthy.

“They tell us, being in these urban areas, causing noise, annoyingly, that maybe there is a problem in the ocean.”

Seagulls may seem annoying, but according to Connel Bradwell and Ryan Wilkes, they have pretty good reasons why they do what they do. (Ryan Wilks)

For example, Wilks said, food may not be as plentiful as it used to be on the coastline, in their natural habitat.

If the bird population declines, it could signal to biologists that something “deep” is going on in the area where they live, according to researcher Louise Blythe.

They recognize squeals – and faces

There is no doubt that this is the cry of a seagull: a loud cry that only gets louder as they gather – even Disney acknowledged this in their depiction of birds in Finding Nemo.

But while we may find it unpleasant, Bradwell says that birds have their own unique, human-like voices. This high-pitched call is their form of conversation – gull chicks learn to recognize their parents first.

“It’s actually very difficult,” Bradwell said.

LISTEN | What makes gulls, highly intelligent species, so special

Early edition5:57Seagulls may seem like a nuisance, but conservationist Connel Bradwell says they are being treated unfairly. Seagulls have been known to steal your food, poop on your car, and scream loudly. While they can be a nuisance, they are also a very intelligent species. Conservationist Connel Bradwell joins us to talk about what makes seagulls so special.

According to Bradwell, not only do they recognize their unique calls, but they also recognize human crow-like faces.

It made me think, “Oh my gosh, have I ever been terrible to a seagull? Will they remember me?” Bradwell said with a laugh.

“I was definitely kinder to those who lived in my area now knowing that they can remember my face.”