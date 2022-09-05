New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Julia Roberts and George Clooney Fans were given a glimpse into their filming process.

The two took “like, six months” to shoot the single kiss scene in “Ticket to Paradise,” a recent interview with The New York Times revealed.

“Yeah. I told my wife, ‘It took 80 takes,'” Clooney told the outlet. “She was like, ‘What the hell?’

“We took 79 takes of laughing, and then one take of kissing,” Roberts explains.

Clooney responded, “Well, we had to get it right.”

Julia Roberts, George Clooney reunite in ‘Ticket to Paradise’ trailer

Roberts and Clooney After working together six years ago, they are doing a film together for the first time. The film stars Roberts and Clooney as two long-divorced parents who come together to stop their daughter from suddenly marrying a man she just met.

“Ticket to Paradise” also marks Roberts’ first romantic comedy in 20 years.

The “Pretty Woman” actress recently explained why she has never done a rom-com.

“I don’t want to do a romantic comedy so people sometimes misunderstand the passage of time,” Roberts told the outlet. “If I read anything, I thought it was ‘Notting Hill.’ Writing level or ‘my best friends wedding’ level madcap fun, I do. They weren’t until this movie, written and directed by Ol’ Parker.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“But even with that, I thought, ‘Well, disaster, because it’s only going to work if it’s George Clooney,'” she continued. “Look, George thought it would only work with me. Somehow we both managed to do it and off we went.”

Fans can see “Ticket to Heaven” Starting October 21st and 45 days later via streaming on Peacock.

The film was directed by Ol Parker, also known as “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” and also stars Caitlin Dewar.

Click here to get the Fox News app