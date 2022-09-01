New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

First on Fox: A Tennessee man accused of murdering his bride during their honeymoon at an exclusive resort in Fiji returned to court Wednesday, with his attorney asking the judge to grant bail based on details that included health concerns and his mother’s financial dependence on him.

Bradley Dawson, 38, was charged with murder in July after Fiji police said his wife, Krist Chen, 39, was brutally beaten to death at their cottage at the Turtle Island resort on their own private island. The movie “Blue Lagoon” was filmed. At the time of his arrest, police found more than $1,000 in cash in his wallet, his passport, driver’s license and credit cards belonging to himself and his deceased wife.

Prosecutors said Chen suffered a “cerebral hemorrhage” on July 9, confirming in court the claims of Chen’s family lawyers, who previously said she died of severe head injuries and multiple traumatic injuries to her body.

Dawson has pleaded not guilty and his defense lawyer Iqbal Khan is contesting Dawson’s unsigned statements to police, known in Fiji as a “caution interview”, in which he allegedly confessed to killing Chen. After the interview, he refused to sign the document and, through his lawyer, has maintained his innocence.

Khan, however, told the judge that Dawson had “a strong defense case” and noted that his client had no previous criminal record in Fiji or any other country.

Dawson was photographed walking around the courthouse wearing a short-sleeve button-down shirt and blue shorts, a different outfit than the red shirt he had worn during his previous two appearances before the Lotoka High Court.

Judge Riyaz Hamza is expected to rule on the bail application on September 14, and on September 26 a second hearing will be held on the defense’s tussle over the prosecutor and the unsigned cautionary interview.

Dawson’s bail was opposed by attorneys for prosecutor Alvin Singh and Chen’s family, who argued that he was a real flight risk after allegedly leaving his GPS watch and phone at the resort and fleeing with his wallet and passport within hours of Chen’s brutal beating death. . Khan said Dawson’s passport was already in the state’s possession, he had consented to surrender it and he had no other passports or travel documents.

Her family’s attorney, Ronald Gordon, previously told Fox News Digital that the medical examiner found “multiple blunt force injuries to her head and around her face.” When her parents went to visit her at the morgue, he added, her mother was “inconsolable from the injuries.”

The bail application states that Dawson is not in good health and has been prescribed certain medications, requiring him to consult his medical practitioner for advice on his medications. Khan argued that bail would allow Dawson to consult his doctor over the phone and speak to his mother, who is completely dependent on him and would be “mentally distressed” if remanded again.

The application notes that Dawson lives in “Middle Town,” New York, rather than the Tennessee home he shares with Chen, and lists his employment as an IT professional for the Memphis-based nonprofit Youth Villages.

Khan argued that the trial could not begin until 2024 and that not granting him bail until then would be “a massive miscarriage of justice.”

If released on bail, Khan said Dawson would agree to live with an American family friend at Legaelga in Nadi.

Singh told the court that Dawson’s American family friend is currently facing sex crime charges and said the two “sureties” or sponsors of his bond application had only loose ties to the defendant and had only met him on the day of Chen’s alleged murder.

“We have evidence to believe that the applicant fled the resort in a kayak on the night of July 9 and was arrested on July 10 on the nearby island of Matakawalevu Island,” Singh told the judge. Matakawalevu Island is “some distance” from the resort with open sea in the middle.

Dawson was seen in Matakavalevu by local resident Manoa Ratule the morning after the crime. He told Fox News Digital that the first thing Dawson told him when he found him on the beach was to “call the police.”

Dawson was wearing a brown T-shirt and shorts and appeared disheveled, he said.

“He looked like he just woke up,” Ratule said.

According to authorities, a woman who lives with the couple on Turtle Island said Dawson and his wife appeared happy the evening of the alleged altercation. According to the police report, the vacationer said she later heard “loud banging noises” coming from the couple’s room.

Dawson and Chen married in February after a few months of dating and moved into a new home in Memphis, but Gordon said Dawson traveled to Fiji with his ex-wife just two years ago.

Jim Vula and Fox News’ Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.