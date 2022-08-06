Fighting over Ukrainian nuclear power plant fuels security concerns

Later that day, a second series of explosions damaged a building on the site of the nuclear power plant, according to the State Atomic Energy Company of Ukraine. The company said the bombings were carried out by Russia; The Russian military said the attacks came from the Ukrainian side.

In his late-night address to Ukrainians on Friday, President Volodymyr Zelensky underlined what he called the “brazen crime” of the Russian military using the nuclear power plant as cover.

“The occupiers have created another extremely risky situation for everyone in Europe,” Mr. Zelenskiy said, citing explosions at a factory earlier in the day. “This is the largest nuclear power plant on our continent. And any shelling of this object is an open, brazen crime, an act of terror.”

Mr. Zelenskiy’s adviser Mykhailo Podolyak was even more direct about the risk in a Twitter post on Saturday, suggesting that any day there could be a catastrophe emitting radiation over Europe.

“This morning in Europe became possible precisely because the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant miraculously did not explode yesterday,” he wrote, using the abbreviation for the nuclear power plant. He proposed that the United Nations negotiate the withdrawal of the Russians from the plant, which would place the site under the control of an independent “special commission”.

Western countries have imposed tough sanctions on Russia for its war with Ukraine, and Mr. Zelensky has urged them to extend them to Russia’s state-owned nuclear energy company, Rosatom. the company has signed contracts with dozens of countries around the world, including China, India, Turkey and Finland, for the design and construction of nuclear power plants