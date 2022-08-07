Fighting around Ukraine’s nuclear power plant heightens security concerns.

DRUZHKYVKA, Ukraine — Fighting raged near a sprawling nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on Saturday, despite warnings from nuclear safety officials earlier this week that conditions there were dangerous and “out of control.”

The Russian military used the Zaporozhye plant, the largest in Europe, as a base to attack the Ukrainian-controlled city of Nikopol across the river.

The Ukrainian military said a volley of Grad missiles was fired on Saturday, damaging 11 apartment buildings and 36 private houses, injuring three people.