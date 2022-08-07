Fighting around Ukraine’s nuclear power plant heightens security concerns.

type here...
DRUZHKYVKA, Ukraine — Fighting raged near a sprawling nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on Saturday, despite warnings from nuclear safety officials earlier this week that conditions there were dangerous and “out of control.”

The Russian military used the Zaporozhye plant, the largest in Europe, as a base to attack the Ukrainian-controlled city of Nikopol across the river.

The Ukrainian military said a volley of Grad missiles was fired on Saturday, damaging 11 apartment buildings and 36 private houses, injuring three people.

The assault also cut off electricity, water and natural gas in the city as residents fled the shelling and the associated risk of radiation, the Ukrainian military said.

About a month ago, Russian troops began shelling the station, and the Ukrainian military said they could not fire back for fear they could hit the reactor at the station, causing a radiation disaster.

Ukraine has also accused the Russians of orchestrating the explosions at nuclear power plants in order to worry European allies about nuclear safety and prevent Ukraine from arming.

Outrage over nuclear security breaches – Rafael Grossi, director-general of the United Nations Nuclear Security Supervisory Organization, said on Tuesday that “every principle of nuclear security has been violated” has done nothing to force the Russian army out of the facility. Fighting continues daily, with explosions on Friday mornings. Mr. Grossi called conditions at the plant “out of control.”

Mr. Grossi said he was much more worried about Zaporozhye than he was about Chernobyl, the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster, also in Ukraine, which was radiating outward and threatening Europe.

“Chernobyl, I think we’re fine,” Mr. Grossi said, noting that his agency regularly inspected the nuclear power plant and rebuilt radiation monitors and other detection devices.

But the IAEA has been unable to gain access to key parts of the Zaporozhye reactors, as Russian occupying forces and surrounding shelling make it too dangerous for inspectors. This raises the possibility that if the site is damaged, it will be difficult to assess the danger at best, he added.

In his late-night address to Ukrainians on Friday, President Volodymyr Zelensky underlined what he called the “brazen crime” of the Russian military using the nuclear power plant as cover.

“The occupiers have created another extremely risky situation for everyone in Europe,” Mr. Zelenskiy said, citing explosions at a factory earlier in the day. “This is the largest nuclear power plant on our continent. And any shelling of this object is an open, brazen crime, an act of terror.”

David E. Sanger contributed reporting from Weston, Virginia.

