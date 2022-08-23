type here...
CANADA 'Fight hate with love': TikTok-famous picnic tables vandalized and...
CANADA

‘Fight hate with love’: TikTok-famous picnic tables vandalized and refurbished twice

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -


Morena McDonald and Sarah Steele worked on a picnic table that was featured in a TikTok video that has been viewed over a million times. (Kerry Breen/CBC)

In a story viewed over a million times on TikTok, a rainbow picnic table that was burned and vandalized is repaired and repainted with a poignant message: “Love wins.”

It happened in a park in Dresden, Ontario, in the Chatham-Kent area of ​​about 2,400 people.

This table was one of several different themes that volunteer artists got together and painted through the community organization Dresden Shines earlier this summer.

Morena McDonald, who created the original table design and worked on updates with artist Sara Steele, said the video was posted to Dresden’s TikTok night market to respond positively to the incident.

“I just wanted to demonstrate how we just change the conversation or message that happened at the table,” McDonald said.

However, what is shown in the video is not the end of the story.

Graffiti with the words

“The Chatham Kent Police Service is investigating this atrocity as a hate-motivated incident due to the nature of the reports,” the police said. (Sarah Steele)

This week some picnic tables were vandalized for the second time. The images shared with CBC News show anti-LGBT messages, including threats scrawled on tables. In a subsequent video posted to TikTok, one of the tables was shown with large patches of damage on the surface.

  • Pride Week kicks off in Chatham Kent

The band has since repaired the latest damage by trying to “fight the ugly with the beautiful, fight the hate with love,” Steele said.

“Instead of really contemplating the ugly words that are left behind, we stick with the idea that unfortunately there is a small, small, small group of people and we just have to keep proving to them that we are not going to respond with anger.” Steele said.

“We’ll just respond with more love, and hopefully, as long as it takes, that’s what will eventually win.”

One picnic table in the park, which was badly damaged, has been completely painted black and the hope is to get the community to contribute to the art and share their own ideas.

Police looking for CCTV footage

Chatham Kent police are investigating the vandalism.

In a press release on Tuesday, the police service said that sometime between 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm on Monday, several picnic tables in Stranack Park were smeared with red permanent marker.

“The Chatham Kent Police Service is investigating this atrocity as a hate-motivated incident due to the nature of the reports,” the police said.

They are asking the public to check their security cameras for footage that could be evidence of the incident.

McDonald and Steele said they plan to post another update to the TikTok page soon.

Previous articleLos Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno is looking to sell the team
Next article‘My dreams have come true’ England star White bows at summit

Latest news

CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Hydrogen Alliance formed after Canada and Germany sign export deal

CommentsPrime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks in Stephenville, Netherlands, where Canada and Germany have signed...
Read more
POLITICSprintveela editor - 0

Scholz says Germany wants more natural gas from Canada but lacks infrastructure and business support

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he wants Canada to increase LNG supplies to Europe, but admits that a...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Primaries: Nadler, Maloney face off in New York; Dems fight to run against DeSantis

WASHINGTON — Voters in Florida and New York head to the polls Tuesday to decide primary races in which...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

As inflation falls, food prices rise

Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Ag Seeks Accountability After Sex Offender Served As School Counselor

off Video Parents react to Fairfax schools issuing mask memo: 'Push for...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

‘The OC’ Alum Mischa Barton Reunites With TV Parents Melinda Clarke, Tate Donovan: ‘Cooper Family Reunion’

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

CANADA

Hydrogen Alliance formed after Canada and Germany sign export deal

CommentsPrime Minister Justin Trudeau...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

NDP MP Peter Julian seeks answers from CEO of Hockey Canada

Peter Julian, NDP MP for New Westminster-Burnaby, wants...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

1 person died in a small plane crash near Stratford Airport, Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police and emergency services remained on...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Opioid deaths in Ontario have risen sharply in the first two years of the pandemic compared to 2019, according to preliminary data.

The Ontario Chief Coroner's Office recently released preliminary...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News