‘Fight hate with love’: TikTok-famous picnic tables vandalized and refurbished twice

In a story viewed over a million times on TikTok, a rainbow picnic table that was burned and vandalized is repaired and repainted with a poignant message: “Love wins.”

It happened in a park in Dresden, Ontario, in the Chatham-Kent area of ​​about 2,400 people.

This table was one of several different themes that volunteer artists got together and painted through the community organization Dresden Shines earlier this summer.

Morena McDonald, who created the original table design and worked on updates with artist Sara Steele, said the video was posted to Dresden’s TikTok night market to respond positively to the incident.

“I just wanted to demonstrate how we just change the conversation or message that happened at the table,” McDonald said.

However, what is shown in the video is not the end of the story.

This week some picnic tables were vandalized for the second time. The images shared with CBC News show anti-LGBT messages, including threats scrawled on tables. In a subsequent video posted to TikTok, one of the tables was shown with large patches of damage on the surface.

The band has since repaired the latest damage by trying to “fight the ugly with the beautiful, fight the hate with love,” Steele said.

“Instead of really contemplating the ugly words that are left behind, we stick with the idea that unfortunately there is a small, small, small group of people and we just have to keep proving to them that we are not going to respond with anger.” Steele said.

“We’ll just respond with more love, and hopefully, as long as it takes, that’s what will eventually win.”

One picnic table in the park, which was badly damaged, has been completely painted black and the hope is to get the community to contribute to the art and share their own ideas.

Police looking for CCTV footage

Chatham Kent police are investigating the vandalism.

In a press release on Tuesday, the police service said that sometime between 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm on Monday, several picnic tables in Stranack Park were smeared with red permanent marker.

“The Chatham Kent Police Service is investigating this atrocity as a hate-motivated incident due to the nature of the reports,” the police said.

They are asking the public to check their security cameras for footage that could be evidence of the incident.

McDonald and Steele said they plan to post another update to the TikTok page soon.