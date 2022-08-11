FIFA kicks off the 2022 World Cup, with host nation Qatar playing Ecuador on November 20

GENEVA (AP) – FIFA has officially moved the start of the World Cup up a day to give host nation Qatar a special Sunday evening slot with a global audience.

Qatar will now play Ecuador in Doha on November 20 – just 101 days after FIFA’s decision on Thursday – to extend the World Cup from 28 to 29 days agreed seven years ago to avoid the desert heat of the June-July tournament. mid summer

The surprise late switch was signed off by a FIFA committee made up of its president Gianni Infantino and the presidents of the six continental soccer bodies. FIFA said the vote was unanimous.

The plan was revealed on Wednesday after several rounds of ticket sales to fans around the world since last year.

“FIFA will seek to address any issues arising from this change on a case-by-case basis,” soccer’s world body said Thursday of fans whose travel plans could be affected.

FIFA previously proposed the switch in a letter to soccer officials this week, saying the risk to fans was commercially “sufficiently high with the value and benefits of the proposition”.

Tournament organizers in the gas-rich emirate, South American soccer body CONMEBOL and the two teams’ national soccer federations are said to support the date change.

Qatar will make its World Cup debut against Ecuador on November 20 at 7pm local time, following an on-field opening ceremony at the 60,000-capacity Al Bait Stadium.

24 hours after the finals tournament draw was held in Doha on April 1, on November 21, world no. 49 and no. The 44th-ranked men’s national team meet was originally scheduled.

In the original schedule, the opening ceremony was planned to take place before Qatar-Ecuador even though it was the third game of the tournament and the second game in the schedule was England vs Iran with just an hour to spare after the final whistle.

It is unclear why Qatar’s first game as a tournament opener was not scheduled for April.

FIFA noted in its letter this week the “significant value from a ritual, cultural and commercial point of view” of the opening ceremonies before the host nation hosts the first game of the tournament.

The first game until Thursday’s decider is Netherlands-Senegal in Qatar Group A, starting at 1pm local time on November 21. It now moves back to the cooler Monday night 7pm slot vacated by Qatar-Ecuador.

2022 FIFA World Cup Schedule:Groups, matches, fixture start times

More:Brandon Vazquez: The USMNT is talking to me, not Mexico

Sports Newspaper:Sign up now to get top sports headlines delivered daily

According to Ricardo Forte, a former marketing executive with top World Cup backers Coca-Cola and Visa, the sponsors could disrupt their plans, describing the late date change as a “huge problem”.

“They (sponsors) invite and confirm the guest guests, book flights & hotels and deal with all necessary logistics. Imagine changing everything! ” Fort wrote on his Twitter account.

Changing the opening game will allow FIFA to follow the recent trend of the host nation having a special day to play the first of the 64-game tournament.

However, it marks another way soccer breaks with tradition, the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East and the first of 22 World Cups played outside summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

FIFA won agreement from soccer officials around the world in 2015 to delay the tournament, which was previously set for the usual June-July period, when temperatures in Qatar routinely reach 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit).

Qatar committed to sticking to soccer’s regular calendar when it bid for World Cup hosting rights in 2009-10 and promised innovative stadium cooling technology.

Tough negotiations with European leagues and clubs led to a 2015 agreement for a shorter, 28-day program to minimize disruption to domestic soccer, which relies on weekend games, when FIFA agreed it needed to be delayed until Qatar’s cooler months.

European leagues such as England’s Premier League, Germany’s Bundesliga and Italy’s Serie A will play on the weekend of November 12-13, just seven days before the new opening game date.

Those leagues will be closed during the World Cup, which ends with the final on Sunday, December 18, Qatar’s national day. The Premier League will be the first to resume on December 26.

Sunday evening’s opening game in Qatar should play well with viewers in Asia and Europe, with kickoff in the United States at 11 a.m. EST. It puts the World Cup opener in direct competition with NFL pre-game coverage.

The US soccer team plays its World Cup opener in Qatar late Monday against Wales.