Field of Dreams Game Throwback Uniforms Unveiled for Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will wear throwback uniforms when they take the field for this year’s Major League Baseball game at the “Field of Dreams” movie site.

MLB unveiled the uniforms for Thursday’s game, which will take place at a specially-built stadium near Dyersville, Iowa, based on the 1989 movie Diamond.

Reds infielder Kyle Farmer said last week he was excited to wear the special uniform.

“It brings a different dimension to our mentality of playing the game,” Farmer said. “You put on the old uniform and it’s a different feeling playing baseball. I think we put our pants on. I don’t usually put my pants on but I think we do. So, let it be different.”

Stay up to date:Sign up for our sports newsletter now!

The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees, who played in last year’s game, also wore custom-made throwback uniforms.

“Field of Dreams” is about an Iowa farmer who plows through his corn to build a baseball field for Joe Jackson and other White Sox players who were exiled for throwing the 1919 World Series.

The Reds, playing in this year’s game, won the World Series.