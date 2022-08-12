Field of Dreams Game Live Updates, Top Moments: Cubs extend lead over Reds in Iowa’s MLB game

DYERSVILLE – The Field of Dreams game is officially back for a second act.

Thursday’s showdown at the film site in Dyersville marks the anticipated return of one of MLB’s premier events. First pitch between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds is set for 6:15 pm (CT). But the Des Moines Register will begin its coverage earlier that day.

8:18 pm — And the Reds’ rally dies.

Drew Smiley continues to slice through this Cincinnati lineup. A grounder to third plus Joey Votto’s strikeout leaves a runner at second. Reds 0-for-8 with RISP.

8:14 pm — The Reds have a rare runner in scoring position.

Single by Matt Reynolds, he advances to second on a passed ball. One in scoring position with one down.

8:11 pm — There are two “peasants” in the game.

Kyle was at third and Buck was on the mound for the Reds. How appropriate.

8:08 pm — The Cincinnati Reds go to the bullpen.

That’s all for Nick Lodolo, who had a decent first innings aside. Allowed seven hits and four runs with four walks and six strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Buck Farmer arrives and puts out the fire. In the top of the fifth, the Cubs still held a 4-0 advantage.

7:56 pm — John Smoltz loves his Iowa Nuggets.

The Hall of Fame pitcher was fascinated by Iowa’s many quirks. Among them – the largest popcorn ball, the birth of sliced ​​bread and more golf courses per capita than any other state.

Smoltz also settled on “The Finisher” at the Iowa State Fair. Do you think you can crush it?

7:45 pm — What a throw by Aristides Aquino.

Reds right-fielder Willson Contreras threw out PJ Higgins at third to end the top of the fourth on a flyout. Big double play to keep the deficit at four.

7:51 pm — Kids three-up, three-down

A quick out by the Cubs defense brings us to the top of the fifth inning.

7:42 pm — Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati Reds 0.

With two runners on, Nick Madrigal extended his team’s lead after hitting an RBI single. Chicago now leads 4-0.

7:33 pm — Drew Smiley wiggles out of another jam.

Just as it looked like the Cubs were going to make quick work of the Reds, a walk from Joey Votto and a single from Donovan Solano put two runners on base. Fortunately for Cubs fans, Smiley struck out Albert Almora Jr. and retired him.

7:25 pm — Willson Contreras is back in the game.

After an injury scare in the top of the inning, Contreras returned to the game at catcher.

7:22 pm — Nick Lodolo is alive again.

After walking two batters and allowing another a hit, things got messy for Lodolo and the Reds defense. But managed to get out of the jam with two key outs.

7:14 pm — Willson Contreras goes down with an apparent injury.

While trying to run back to second base, Contratts apparently twisted his ankle. He is currently walking back to the dugout after being tagged.

7:12 pm — Smiley is pulled in and out of trouble.

Three straight strikeouts after the Reds scored two. 3-0 Cubs lead as we head to third.

7:07 pm — More on WP Kinsella here

The famous author of "Shoeless Joe," which later became Field of Dreams, was written extensively by Register.

Author WP Kinsella in his own words

The summer I spent with WP Kinsella

7:01 pm — Here comes the Cincinnati Reds.

A leadoff walk to former Cubs legend Albert Almora Jr. followed by a single by Aristides Aquino. Two to none.

6:59 pm — ICYMI, check out tonight’s headliner entrance here.

Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr., just doing father and son things.

6:53 pm — A much better second inning by Nick Lodo.

The Reds southpaw settles down and delivers a much cleaner second innings. Three up, three down with three strikeouts. For the lower half.

6:48 pm — Johnny Bench in the TV booth.

Former Reds legend Ummi Vivekam.

6:42 pm — Drew Smiley escapes.

Joey Votto flies out to left and Donovan Solano flies out to right to end the inning. Votto ventured to Hap on the left. The kids were up 3-0 when we went to second.

6:41 pm — Something is brewing with the Cincinnati Reds.

Kyle Farmer singled with two outs for the Reds’ first hit. Can Cincinnati fix the Cubs’ first-inning victory?

6:32 pm — Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati Reds 0.

Children have a crooked number in the first. Nico Horner and Ian Happ followed Suzuki’s knock with base hits to give Chicago a 3-0 lead. David Ross has four straight two-out hits for the squad.

6:28 pm — Chicago Cubs 1, Cincinnati Reds 0.

The Cubs struck first with a two-out run off Nick Lodolo in Dyersville. Patrick Wisdom singled with two down, then scored on Seya Suzuki’s RBI double.

6:22 pm — We continue into Dyersville.

The Cubs have the starting baserunner hit by a pitch.

6:20 pm — Great pregame scene here.

6:17 pm — The ceremonial first pitch comes from Cubs legend Ferguson Jenkins.

Fergie to Johnny’s bench. Lots of innings between the two.

6:10 pm — Jesse James Decker crushes it on the national anthem.

Jesse James Decker crushes it on the national anthem.

6:06 pm — Before the start of the game, Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. are playing catch with each other as the Cubs and Reds come onto the field.

Check it out here.

5:20 pm — More Field of Dreams links and photos.

'Everybody's got to be a part of it': Kids, Reds fans share heavenly day in Iowa cornfield

IOWA Coverage:

4:57 pm — Lots of pregame content to sift through before first pitch tonight.

IOWA Coverage: ‘It’s unbelievable here’: Field of Dreams trip wins over big-league baseball players – again

Reds coverage: Joey Votto thinks about his late father as he prepares for the Field of Dreams game

Reds coverage: Joey Votto’s trip to the Field of Dreams meant more than he expected

Cubs coverage: Chicago Cubs Pitchers Adrian Sampson, Justin Steele Focus on Fatherhood at Field of Dreams

4:53 pm — Here are the starting lineups for tonight’s Field of Dreams.

Tonight’s pitch match is Drew Smiley vs. Nick Lodolo.

3:59 pm — First batch of pregame photos from Field of Dreams.

Check them out below.

3:14 pm — Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs players and managers discuss what the weather is like at the Field of Dreams.

2:34 pm — The Cincinnati Reds have arrived at the Field of Dreams.

2:00 pm — Fans start piling up

1:25 pm — The Chicago Cubs take the field.

The Cubs will get their first look at the Field of Dreams before tonight’s game.

1:11 pm — The Chicago Cubs arrive at the Field of Dreams.

David Ross Bunch is at home.

12:45 pm — We start the day with a question: Where will MLB’s next special event be played?

In case you missed it, official Field of Dreams beat writer Tommy Birch reported Wednesday that MLB will not return to Dyersville in 2023. The reason is the construction on the movie site.

Which begs the question of where MLB might go next?

AP waded into that topic recently here with a variety of input and speculation. All things considered, the Field of Dreams setup raised the bar for this particular MLB game, so getting the next one right should be a top priority.

