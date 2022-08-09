type here...
Entertainment Fidel Castro's daughter approves of James Franco as her...
Entertainment

Fidel Castro’s daughter approves of James Franco as her father

By printveela editor

-

9
0
- Advertisment -

(CNN)James Franco as Fidel Castro has at least one lawyer.

Alina Fernandez, daughter of a former Cuban dictator who died in 2016. The deadline is stated Supports Franco in the role of her father in the upcoming independent film “Alina of Cubat”.
“James Franco has a clear physical resemblance to Fidel Castro, in addition to his skill and charisma,” she told the publication.
    There was a public outcry from some over the casting of Franco, including actor John Leguizamo, because the actor was not Latino.
      “How is this still going on? How is Hollywood leaving us and stealing our stories?” Leguizamo Posted on his verified Instagram account.
      Read on
      “No more appropriations to Hollywood and streamers! Boycott! This is over!” he wrote “Also, seriously that’s a hard thing to say that would be wrong! I don’t have a problem with Franco but he’s not Latino!”
      The film tells the story of Fernandez, who was born out of an affair between Cuban-born socialite Natalia “Naty” Revuelta and Castro.
          “I’m sure Mia Maestro, an actress I admire, will understand and interpret Nettie, my mother, in a unique way and I can’t wait to portray her,” Fernandez told Deadline.
          “The project is almost entirely Latino, both in front of and behind the camera,” she added.



          Previous articleArizona police chief says fentanyl ‘epidemic’ grips his community: ‘I never thought I’d see this day’
          Next articleLyme disease vaccine in final clinical trials

          Latest news

          FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

          People say you don’t give it all for the club but that’s bull

          TThe behind-the-scenes documentaries so loved in this day and age aren't known for their rough edges, but for...
          Read more
          CANADAprintveela editor - 0

          The real estate deal gave me neighbors. Car accident taught me to appreciate them

          Traffic on this street in Coventry Hills is frequent and fast. But that hasn't stopped the friendship...
          Read more
          Politicsprintveela editor - 0

          Pence expresses ‘deep concern’ over Mar-a-Lago discovery, demands ‘full accounting’ from Garland

          WASHINGTON - Many Republicans are rallying around former President Donald Trump after the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate...
          Read more
          TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

          New country laws: Sierra Leone is changing the environment battlefield

          DAKAR, Senegal — This is a struggle communities around the world are facing to keep companies from taking...
          Read more
          - Advertisement -

          Must read

          FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

          People say you don’t give it all for the club but that’s bull

          TThe behind-the-scenes documentaries so loved in this day...
          Read more
          CANADAprintveela editor - 0

          The real estate deal gave me neighbors. Car accident taught me to appreciate them

          Traffic on this street in Coventry Hills is...
          Read more
          - Advertisement -

          You might also likeRELATED
          Recommended to you

          Editor Picks

          Must Read

          Hot Topics

          About Us

          Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

          Contact us: contact@printveela.com

          Follow Us

          © Copyright - Printveela News