Fidel Castro’s daughter approves of James Franco as her father

(CNN) James Franco as Fidel Castro has at least one lawyer.

Alina Fernandez, daughter of a former Cuban dictator who died in 2016. The deadline is stated Supports Franco in the role of her father in the upcoming independent film “Alina of Cubat”.

“James Franco has a clear physical resemblance to Fidel Castro, in addition to his skill and charisma,” she told the publication.

There was a public outcry from some over the casting of Franco, including actor John Leguizamo, because the actor was not Latino.

“How is this still going on? How is Hollywood leaving us and stealing our stories?” Leguizamo Posted on his verified Instagram account

Read on