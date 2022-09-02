New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman One Democrat, speaking to teachers unions, said he would make his “first” call for education policy if elected.

Fielding questions during a January speaking gig at a Pennsylvania State Education Association Political Institute event, Fetterman said he would be a staunch ally of teacher unions if elected. His comments have not been previously reported.

“I’m not going to sit here and pretend I know what I need, I’m going to turn to you,” Fetterman said. “If you send me to Washington, DC, you’ll be the first people I call and want to sit down and meet and find out what you want.”

“What would be most helpful? How can we be most supportive? What resources do you need?” The Pennsylvania Democrat continued. “Because, ultimately, you are the experts.”

“I’m not going to tell you how to do your job, you’re going to tell me how I can do my job better to support you all,” he added.

Fetterman, whose children go to one in Pennsylvania Most Expensive Prep Schools He also said he would “always stand” with teachers’ unions.

Republican candidate Dr. Fetterman, who is running for the Senate against Mehmet Öz, is gunning for an endorsement from the National Education Association (NEA) while making promises to unions.

Pennsylvania Progressive was approved in June of this year With “strong support”. Pennsylvania State Education Association.

Critical race theory has become a national topic of debate, and Fetterman dismisses it as a “non-issue” of importance — even so, he vows to teachers unions. are loud supporters A controversial issue.

The Democratic Senate nominee has been a vocal supporter of teachers unions throughout her political career.

Education has become a hot topic in the 2021 Virginia gubernatorial race, in which former Democrat Gov. Terry McAuliffe lost to Republican incumbent Gov. Glenn Youngkin over parents’ involvement in their children’s education.

In the second debate, McAuliffe shot himself in the foot by saying he didn’t believe parents should play a role in their children’s education — a claim that Youngkin quickly seized upon as the former governor doubled down on his statement.

After McAuliffe’s comment, race shifted in favor of Youngkin, particularly in schools where critical race theory and transgenderism became central issues.