John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for the US Senate in Pennsylvania, will hold a rally with Planned Parenthood on the anniversary of 9/11, including an activist who has pushed for police payoffs.

Fetterman announced this week that Planned Parenthood will host a Women for Fetterman event with Planned Parenthood Action Fund President Alexis McGill Johnson, who said in 2020 “we must continue to demand change, including calls to pay the police.”

The event highlights Fetterman’s support for abortion, and a description of the rally reads, “The stakes for reproductive freedom in Pennsylvania are higher than ever. That’s why this rally is so important. The more people that come to this event, the stronger it will be. The message of the campaign for reproductive freedom will be there.”

Fetterman’s campaign sells bright pink shirts emblazoned with “Fetterwoman” across the front, a play on the candidate’s name.

The attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon on September 11, 2001 killed nearly 3,000 people. Over the past two decades, memorial services on the anniversary of 9/11 have highlighted the heroic deeds of police, firefighters and other law enforcement officers and first responders.

Fetterman made abortion a key issue in his campaign, attacking Republican nominee Mehmet Öz for his pro-life positions.

“We *must* stand together to defend reproductive freedom against extreme attacks from Dr. Oz + the GOP,” Fetterman tweeted. A Planned Parenthood event.

Fetterman’s past statements and record on police and prison reform have come under scrutiny, but Oz has drawn attention to crime, which he says is a key issue for Pennsylvania voters.

Fetterman called for an end to mandatory life sentences for those convicted of second-degree murder. He supported him as Lt. Governor Reducing Pennsylvania’s prison population by a third.

Since suffering a stroke in May, days before the Democratic primary, which he won, Fetterman has stayed away from the campaign trail, but he has recently given short speeches and participated in Labor Day marches to rally support for unions.

Oz drew attention to Fetterman’s recovery, which contributed to his reluctance to debate the Republican nominee. Oz told Fox News Digital that either Fetterman couldn’t debate — and then feel ineligible to serve in the Senate representing Pennsylvania — or he was afraid to defend his policies to voters.

Fetterman said he was committed to an Oz debate in mid- or late October and attributed the delay to the candidate forums to his recovery.

“It’s just about solving some chronic problem of stroke, auditory processing, and we’re going to be able to make it work,” Fetterman told Politico this week.

Fetterman’s campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.