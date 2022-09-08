New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Democrats are worried about the health of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman after a recent stroke.

The Democratic candidate has stayed out of the press and avoided long speeches since returning to the campaign trail. When speaking, Fetterman showed difficulty expressing his thoughts or maintaining long sentences.

Fetterman has said he will now discuss Republican candidate Mehmet Oz, but no final details have been agreed upon.

“Listen, Fetterman doesn’t need to debate him right now,” Senator Gene Shaheen said Politico said On Thursday. “Because he’s ahead. It’s still early. I think, ultimately, he is [debate].”

She said, “And why should he help Oz’s campaign? Why should he do it now?”

Fetterman, currently Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, suffered a stroke in mid-May and his campaign announced he had undergone surgery on May 17 — the day voters chose him as the Democratic nominee. Senate of Pennsylvania. His camp says he is perfectly capable of running the campaign.

Oz Fetterman said he was afraid to present his views to voters or unable to attend debates because of his poor health after his stroke.

“John Fetterman is avoiding these discussions, which is an insult to the voters of Pennsylvania,” Oz told Fox News Digital. “And he must have reasons for wanting to avoid discussion with me. He is healthy, he is healthy, and does not want to answer his radical positions in past statements, or he is lying about his health.

“Regardless, the voters of Pennsylvania deserve an answer, and I think they deserve that answer very quickly, because the absentee ballots will be mailed out in the next two to three weeks,” Oz added.

“He’s going to keep doing what he’s doing,” Gary Peters, chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, told Politico.

Peters noted that Republicans’ scrutiny of Fetterman’s health “shows frustration, they know they’re in trouble, big trouble. I’m confident we’re going to win Pennsylvania.”

Fetterman announced his intention to push back against the allegations in an exclusive interview with Politico on Thursday, saying he was “definitely going to debate Dr. Oz.”

“We’re definitely going to have discussions on Dr. Oz, and that’s really what we intend to do. Fetterman said . “It’s just about addressing some chronic issues of stroke, auditory processing, and we’re going to be able to fix that.”

