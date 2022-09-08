closer
Democrats are worried about the health of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman after a recent stroke.

The Democratic candidate has stayed out of the press and avoided long speeches since returning to the campaign trail. When speaking, Fetterman showed difficulty expressing his thoughts or maintaining long sentences.

Fetterman has said he will now discuss Republican candidate Mehmet Oz, but no final details have been agreed upon.

“Listen, Fetterman doesn’t need to debate him right now,” Senator Gene Shaheen said Politico said On Thursday. “Because he’s ahead. It’s still early. I think, ultimately, he is [debate].”

DR. Oz Doubles Down on Pennsylvania Senate Fight, Says Fetterman Is Afraid To Debate Or Lying About Health

The editorial board of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette questioned whether Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman would be fit for the job if he was unable to debate his opponent after suffering a stroke earlier this year.

(Justin Merriman/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

She said, “And why should he help Oz’s campaign? Why should he do it now?”

Fetterman, currently Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, suffered a stroke in mid-May and his campaign announced he had undergone surgery on May 17 — the day voters chose him as the Democratic nominee. Senate of Pennsylvania. His camp says he is perfectly capable of running the campaign.

Fetterman said he would discuss Oz before the Pennsylvania Senate election after declining to accept the invitation

Oz Fetterman said he was afraid to present his views to voters or unable to attend debates because of his poor health after his stroke.

On Monday, September 5, 2022, Democratic Pa. celebrated Labor Day at the United Steelworkers of America Local Union 2227 event in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania. President Biden watched as Lt. Governor John Fetterman took the stage.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

“John Fetterman is avoiding these discussions, which is an insult to the voters of Pennsylvania,” Oz told Fox News Digital. “And he must have reasons for wanting to avoid discussion with me. He is healthy, he is healthy, and does not want to answer his radical positions in past statements, or he is lying about his health.

“Regardless, the voters of Pennsylvania deserve an answer, and I think they deserve that answer very quickly, because the absentee ballots will be mailed out in the next two to three weeks,” Oz added.

Mehmet Oz, a prominent physician and US Republican Senate candidate for Pennsylvania, speaks at a primary election night event on May 17, 2022 in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

(Michelle Gustafson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Debates are an ‘important part’ of the Democratic primary, says Fetterman

“He’s going to keep doing what he’s doing,” Gary Peters, chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, told Politico.

Peters noted that Republicans’ scrutiny of Fetterman’s health “shows frustration, they know they’re in trouble, big trouble. I’m confident we’re going to win Pennsylvania.”

John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz.

(Michelle Gustafsson/Bloomberg/Alexi Rosenfeld via Getty Images)

Fetterman announced his intention to push back against the allegations in an exclusive interview with Politico on Thursday, saying he was “definitely going to debate Dr. Oz.”

“We’re definitely going to have discussions on Dr. Oz, and that’s really what we intend to do. Fetterman said. “It’s just about addressing some chronic issues of stroke, auditory processing, and we’re going to be able to fix that.”

Fox News’ Kyle Morris and Thomas Phippen contributed to this report.

