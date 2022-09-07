New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Democrat John Fetterman has announced he will debate his Republican challenger Mehmet Oz ahead of the upcoming Pennsylvania Senate election between the two — but the date of the debate is unclear.

Fetterman’s commitment to the debate came in an interview with Politico in which Fetterman, the current lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, said he was “definitely going to debate Dr. Oz.”

“We’re definitely going to have discussions on Dr. Oz, and that’s really what we intend to do. Fetterman said. “It’s just about addressing some chronic issues of stroke, auditory processing, and we’re going to be able to fix that.”

While it’s unclear which debate Fetterman will participate in, he said it will be featured on the state’s “major television station” and take place “in mid-to-late October.”

Following Fetterman’s commitment to engage in debate with Oz, Brittany Yannick, communications director for Oz’s Senate campaign, issued a statement Fetterman claimed to have agreed to a “confidential discussion.”

“Big news! John Fetterman has agreed to debate in a secret debate. We don’t know where. We don’t know when. We don’t know how. It’s a big secret,” Yannick said.

“John Fetterman’s campaign is embarrassing themselves,” Yannick added. “Let’s be clear – Dr. Oz’s campaign will not accept a secret debate. Real journalists should be real, asking real questions. Sorry John – imaginary debates don’t count!”

Fetterman announced he would debate his GOP challenger in the race after declining to participate in the debate in the first week of September, when Oz’s campaign said he was not healthy enough to debate. Afraid to justify his policies. Oz’s team called Fetterman’s refusal to debate an “insult” to the intelligence of Pennsylvania voters.

Last week, after Fetterman declined an invitation to the September debate and said he was “interested” in putting his record against Dr. Oz, Yannick questioned when he would be ready to debate.

“We heard that John Fetterman won’t be debating Oz in the ‘first week of September.’ Well, when will he debate? He never said — not even in his latest strange statement,” Yannick said. “John Fetterman’s campaign is insulting the intelligence of Pennsylvania voters.”

Oz took aim at Fetterman for refusing to debate in a recent interview with Fox News Digital, saying he was afraid to offer his views to voters or was unable to discuss them because he was in poor health after his stroke.

“John Fetterman is avoiding these discussions, which is an insult to the voters of Pennsylvania,” Oz told Fox News Digital. “And he must have reasons for wanting to avoid discussion with me. He is healthy, he is healthy, and does not want to answer his radical positions in past statements, or he is lying about his health.”

“Regardless, the voters of Pennsylvania deserve an answer, and I think they deserve that answer very quickly, because the absentee ballots will be mailed out in the next two to three weeks,” Oz added.

In February, Fetterman said in a Tweet Debates are “an important part” of the Democratic primary for Senate.

“Debates are an important part of this primary,” Fetterman wrote in a February tweet ahead of the Democratic primary for the Senate seat. “We believe voters deserve no less than three network televised debates — including all candidates on the ballot in front of major media markets across PA.”

Fox News’ Thomas Phippen contributed to this report.