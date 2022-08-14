Fetterman returns to Pennsylvania campaign trail after stroke, looks to beat Oz

ERIE, Pa. – Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, returning to the campaign trail for the first time since suffering a stroke in May, told an Erie audience that he’s counting on him to deliver Pennsylvania for them so they can vote the 51st to Democrats. In the US Senate.

Fetterman, 52, wearing jeans with his sleeves rolled up and a black Carhartt hoodie, took the stage to AC/DC’s “Back in Black” with his wife, Gisele, by his side.

He stood patiently behind her as she introduced him as “my husband, your lieutenant governor, stroke survivor and next senator from Pennsylvania.” He later told a crowd of about 1,400 supporters at the Bayfront Convention Center that he wouldn’t be here without her.

It marked a defining moment in the race, one that could decide the balance of power in the US Senate.

In a recent poll, Fetterman ranked celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz, MD, Dr. Better known as Oz. The winner will fill the seat vacated by Republican incumbent Sen. Pat Toomey.

“We could have picked any part of Pennsylvania where we were going to start the campaign trail,” Fetterman said Friday. “Where are we?”

“Eri,” the crowd erupted.

“We’re in Erie because if you can’t win Erie County, you can’t win Pennsylvania,” he said, referring to the county’s history as a political bellwether.

Wyoming Primary:Rap. Liz Cheney is on track to lose her prime. Here’s how she’s chasing the big win

Fetterman’s state of health

Fetterman has come under fire for his absence from the campaign trail since suffering a stroke on May 13. Oz has accused Fetterman of avoiding voters and the news media.

Fetterman applauded Friday.

“Wait, are we in Erie? Or are there 1,400 people in my basement?” He joked in his opening remarks, mocking the Oz campaign to the delight of the audience.

“Tonight, for me, is really about being grateful. Tomorrow, three months ago tomorrow, my life could be over. That’s the truth,” Fetterman said.

Fetterman, who spoke without a script, showed few signs of the lingering effects of his stroke. At times his speech was a little slurred and his inflection was uneven, but mostly it was fluid and strong.

Ramesh R Chandra, cardiologist at Alliance Cardiology, issued a statement Explains Fetterman’s medical condition in early June. Chandra diagnosed Fetterman with atrial fibrillation in 2017 and prescribed him medication for the condition, urging him to improve his diet, exercise and return for checkups in the following months.

“Instead, I didn’t see him again until yesterday,” Chandra wrote in a June 3 statement released by the campaign. “John hasn’t been to a doctor in 5 years and hasn’t kept up with his medications.”

Chandra noted that Fetterman’s doctors implanted a pacemaker to treat another previously undiagnosed heart condition, cardiomyopathy. If Fetterman follows doctors’ orders, “he will be fine” and “should be able to campaign and serve in the U.S. Senate without a problem,” wrote Chandra, who noted that Democrats are now taking the issue seriously.

Erie County Democratic Party Chairman Jim Wertz, who last saw Fetterman at the party’s spring dinner a few days before his stroke, said the candidate looked and sounded good, but “was probably dusted off from a couple of months of rust.”

“I think he’s back,” Wertz said. “Everyone here has been waiting for a long time to hear from him. I have interacted with him in those three months. I interacted with him right after the primaries. I think this is a great opportunity for him to be out. . In front of a crowd, get his legs under him and see how he goes. He tapped it tonight.”

Fetterman’s Senate Platform

In his 15-minute speech, Fetterman talked about getting three times as many votes as Oz received from GOP voters in Erie County and how he won 25 of the state’s 54 “red counties” in May.

Standing in front of a sign that read “Every County One Vote,” Fetterman said his message won’t change as he returns to the campaign trail.

He said that we have always run the same campaign. “There was never a primary and then a general. There was always a campaign. We’re going to fight for every one of those counties and every vote in them. We’re going to take this to every voter and communicate. Even with every voter.”

Fetterman said he would go to Washington and fight to raise the minimum wage, protect women’s right to abortion access, work for the “Union Way of Life” and eliminate the filibuster.

“Let’s do some things for America,” he said. “It’s no secret how we’re going to win.”

Oz campaign, GOP response

Hours before Fetterman took the stage in Erie, the National Republican Senatorial Committee released a statement in which it continued to attack Fetterman for his absence.

NRSC spokeswoman Lizzie Litzo alleged that Fetterman’s absence extends beyond the campaign trail and into his time as lieutenant governor and Braddock mayor. Citing reports from the conservative-leaning Washington Free BeaconThe NRSC accused Fetterman of missing key Senate sessions as lieutenant governor and a third of Braddock City Council meetings during his tenure as mayor.

“I believe it’s harder to be brave when you have to answer real questions instead of hiding behind your keyboard,” Litzo said in a statement.

The Republican National Committee noted that the 92 days Fetterman spent recovering from his stroke was longer than the time remaining until the election.

“If John Fetterman truly understood the plight of Pennsylvania’s workers and families, he would strongly oppose his party’s weaponization of the IRS,” Republican National Committee spokesman Sean Schutt said, referring to the new funding for the Internal Revenue Service. The Washington Post reported Such claims by the GOP about the funds and how they will be used “lack substantial context.”

On Friday, the Oz campaign challenged Fetterman to five debates.

“John Fetterman has been hiding from reporters and the public for the past several months because he doesn’t want to talk about his radical policy positions,” Oz spokeswoman Brittany Yanick said.

The Democrat takes aim at Oz’s New Jersey roots

As Oz questioned the timing of Fetterman’s recovery, Fetterman hit back at the wealthy celebrity doctor for being out of touch with voters.

Despite being out of the campaign for three months, Fetterman has led Oz In at least three polls outside the margin of error. In the most A recent poll by Fox NewsTaken between July 22-26, respondents led Fetterman by 11 points, 47% to 36%.

Oz, who fended off hedge fund manager David McCormick and other Republicans in an automatic recount primary, surged in the party’s nomination after picking up the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Fetterman used his recovery time to poke and prod Oz for his New Jersey roots. Oz did not have a Pennsylvania mailing address until 2020, when he registered in absentia at his in-laws’ home in Montgomery County, which his campaign said was the address where the celebrity lived at the time. In December 2021, he bought a $3.1 million farmstead in Montgomery County.

As The (Philadelphia) Inquirer reported, Oz applied for a tax credit normally reserved for farmers. Doing so allowed Oz to lower the home’s assessed value by $1 million and lower his tax bill by $50,000. Oz has yet to move into the house as he waits for renovations to be completed on it, but The Inquirer reports that there are little signs of work being done on the property.

Oz went to medical school at the University of Pennsylvania and earned a master’s in business administration at the Wharton School in Philadelphia. But Oz and his family have long lived in their Cliffside Park mansion in the Garden State overlooking the Hudson and Manhattan rivers.

Contact Matthew Rink at mrink@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ETNrink.