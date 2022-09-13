New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman at one point in his political career asserted that he had a “Black Lives Matter kind of world view” and that crime rates in major cities were tied to how “unaccepting” the movement was. , calling the concept “common sense”.

Fetterman’s comments, delivered at a time Interview with The Pitt News In August 2016, Braddock failed to secure his party’s nomination for the Senate earlier that year during his tenure as mayor.

“Let me take issue with the anti-establishment,” Fetterman said. “I’ve never positioned myself as anti-establishment. In fact, I’m the only elected official in my race, I point out. Katie McGuinty has never held elected office and [Joe] Sestak’s only elected office, I believe, was a term in Congress before he began running. So this idea that I’m anti-establishment — I’m driven by common sense issues that I think are important, like livelihoods, the legalization of marijuana, the Black Lives Matter worldview, but also community policing.”

Fetterman, who said at the time that he did not consider his stances on various issues “radical,” noted that it was “common sense” that cities that did not “embrace” the Black Lives Matter movement had higher crime rates.

DEM Senate candidate John Fetterman defends pulling a gun on an unarmed black jogger in 2013

“All these different issues that I’ve run on have never felt radical or too leftist, they just seemed like common sense to me. What if you don’t embrace Black Lives Matter? Well, you look at what’s happening in Baltimore, what’s happening in Chicago. I mean, it’s common sense.”

Fetterman drew criticism late last month after claiming that “poor” people and “people of color” don’t need ID to vote because they are “less likely to have their ID.”

Fetterman’s now-viral clip from an interview with liberal pundit Brian Tyler Cohen in 2021 showcases the candidate’s perspective on why Pennsylvania needs universal voter ID. It said, “In my own state they’re going to pass, try to pass, a constitutional amendment that would ensure universal voting ID — every time you vote, not just when you sign up to vote, but every time you vote.”

‘Poor’ people, ‘minorities’ can’t have ID to vote: Fetterman fired for saying ‘absolutely racist’

Fetterman explained the alleged ulterior motive behind the amendment, “because at any given time they understand that tens of thousands of Pennsylvanians are generally on the poor side and people of color who are least likely to have their ID. At any one time.”

The Democratic Senate nominee also faced criticism for a 2013 incident in which he pulled a shotgun on an unarmed black jogger he suspected of being involved in a nearby shooting. Fetterman has since said his actions were wrong, but initially defended himself by saying he heard automatic gunfire and ran to confront the man he suspected was responsible. Fetterman held the man, then-28-year-old Christopher Miares, at gunpoint. Police arrived at the scene and searched Miares and found him to be unarmed.

Fetterman, who has served as Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor since 2019, campaigned Monday alongside three West Philadelphia council members who have publicly supported the Black Lives Matter movement and called for “defunding the police.”

“Three outstanding council members who stand with me in my fight to make every vote in Philly support local black owned businesses,” Fetterman said in a tweet about the council members.

Fetterman will face Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz in the November general election. He became the next US senator from Pennsylvania.

Fox News’ Gabriel Hayes and Thomas Barabi contributed to this story.