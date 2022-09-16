New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The campaign for Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman has released some results from two recent cognitive tests he recently took amid questions about his ability to serve in the Senate.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Fetterman took two cognitive tests earlier this year, one the St. Louis University Mental Status Examination (SLUMS) and the other the Repeatable Battery for Assessment of Neuropsychological Status (RBANS).

The SLUMS test, which consists of simple memory questions and requires patients to perform basic tasks such as recognizing a shape and drawing an X inside it, was taken by Fetterman on July 14, and the RBANS test was taken by Fetterman this week. inquirer The RBANS test includes an assessment of immediate memory, delayed memory, attention, language, and other functions.

According to the Inquirer, the Fetterman campaign said the results of both tests were consistent with Fetterman’s age and education level.

Fetterman reportedly scored a 28 out of 30 on the SLUMS test, and a score between 27 and 30 is generally considered normal for a high school graduate, the Inquirer reported. The campaign did not release the RBANS score, but told the inquiry it was within normal limits.

Additionally, the Inquirer reported that Fetterman’s campaign would not share documentation of the test results or provide the name of the therapist who administered the test.

Fetterman’s campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

In May, Fetterman suffered a stroke and had to undergo surgery. After this incident, concerns about his ability to serve effectively in the Senate spread across the state and across the country.

Earlier this month, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Concerns about his health have been raised after repeated criticism from his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

“If Mr. Fetterman is unable to debate his opponent, it raises serious concerns about his ability to serve as a United States senator,” the Post-Gazette editorial board wrote.

Fetterman will face Oz in the state’s Nov. 8 general election.