New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman blames Washington DC for the nation’s fiscal “mess” in a new TV commercial by the Keystone State’s Democratic Senate nominee.

“Our economy is in shambles because of Washington. The rich, the powerful, the insiders and the lobbyists. They’re lying about me to turn off the heat,” Fetterman told the camera on the spot, which was shared. First with Fox News on Tuesday.

“It’s Washington’s fault. They dictated the rules, weakened our supply chain and drove up inflation,” Fetterman charged in the statement, taking aim at the city where the White House and Congress are controlled by fellow Democrats.

“But we can fix our economy. We need to make more things in America. Cut taxes for working families. Congress shouldn’t play the stock market. And take anybody who gets in the way. That’s what I believe,” Fetterman said, adding that his campaign is “patriotic, pro-American, pro-labor, and It is said to be bringing to light what it describes as “plain common-sense policies”.

Pennsylvania Senate showdown: Fetterman continues his wild fundraising spree

But the commercial economic theme looks somewhat different, contrasting with progress on job creation and wage growth, as well as the recent decline in gas prices, that the Biden administration has repeatedly highlighted.

According to Fetterman’s campaign, the ad was filmed in late July and they are spending in the high six figures to run it on broadcast TV in the Pittsburgh, Scranton and Johnstown markets and on statewide cable on Fox News. The commercial part of the campaign’s ongoing, total, seven-figure ad blitz, they said.

That’s what the latest Fox News poll in Pennsylvania shows

Fetterman faces cardiac surgeon and celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in a battle to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey in battleground Pennsylvania. Democrats see Pennsylvania as a top pick, and the race is one of the key swing states across the country that could determine whether Republicans retain their razor-thin Senate majority if they regain control of the chamber.

Fetterman returned to the campaign trail Friday — at a big rally in Erie, Pennsylvania — for the first time since suffering a stroke in mid-May. Fetterman, wearing his trademark black hoodie, admitted, “My life could have ended three months ago. It’s true.” But he also aims to reassure Keystone State voters that he is healthy enough to run for Senate.

Check out the latest Fox News 2022 Election Power Rankings

Although he’s been sidelined for three months, Fetterman has a healthy advantage over Oz in the race for campaign cash and is leading in the latest opinion polls. A Fox News poll conducted in late July showed Fetterman leading Oz by 11 points.

Fetterman easily topped his opponents in May’s Democratic Senate primary.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Oz, who hosted TV’s popular “Dr. Oz Show” until launching his Senate campaign late last year, narrowly edged out Dave McCormick, a former hedge fund executive, ex-Treasury Department official, West Point graduate, and Gulf War combat veteran. , in a crowded field of GOP contenders. The race for the Republican nomination went into overtime, McCormick admitted in early June.