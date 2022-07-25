type here...
Ferry service between PEI and Nova Scotia delayed until at least Wednesday
CANADA

Ferry service between PEI and Nova Scotia delayed until at least Wednesday

MV Holiday Island is not expected to operate until the end of the season. (Julien Lecacher/Radio Canada)

Ferry service between PEI and Nova Scotia will not resume until at least Wednesday, according to Northumberland Ferries Ltd.

Service has been suspended since Friday when a fire broke out on MV Holiday Island. The boat is expected to be out of service until the end of the season.

According to Don Cormier, vice president of Northumberland Ferries, some pipelines were damaged, allowing water to enter the ship.

  • MV Holiday Island expected to be out of service for the rest of the season
  • Ferry passengers are “making the best of the situation” by waiting for news of the return of vehicles and belongings.

Divers are working to repair the pipeline.

Cormier said another ferry, the MV Confederation, will be able to resume operations once the Holiday Island situation is under control.

“We aim to resume operations with MV Confederation on Wednesday.”

Don Cormier, vice president of Northumberland Ferries Ltd., says they are considering purchasing another ferry to replace the MV Holiday Island. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Northumberland Ferries is looking for another ferry to replace Holiday Island, Cormier said. In the meantime, the Confederation will operate four flights a day.

It will depart Wood Islands, PEI at 7:00 AM, 10:00 AM, 1:30 PM and 5:00 PM. It will depart from Cariboo, North Carolina at 8:30, 11:45, 15:15 and 18:30.

According to Cormier, about 80 percent of the cars were evacuated from Holiday Island. There didn’t seem to be any visible damage.

Bridge delays

Meanwhile, Confederate Bridge officials are warning travelers that there could be some delays on Tuesday.

Insight Productions will be filming on the bridge from 6:00 am to 3:00 pm. During filming, the bridge will operate with only one lane.

In a social media post, officials said that while it’s always interesting when the Confederation Bridge and PEI are on TV, filming can cause traffic delays.

