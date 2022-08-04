New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” star Eddie McClurgs A conservator filed a protective order alleging that the actress was victimized by a California man, and a judge signed off on the order.

In documents filed in Superior Court of California On Tuesday — in a request for a temporary restraining order — McClurg’s conservator for alleged abuser Michael L. Ramos claims to be her “longtime” friend and she reportedly lives with the 77-year-old actress in Los Angeles. Home since 2017.

According to TMZ, a judge granted the injunction on Wednesday. According to the order, Ramos must stay at least 100 yards away from McClurg and her home and he cannot approach her. He also has to go out and he can’t come back. A court date was set for late August.

Angelique Cabral, the conservator for McClurg and her cousin, claimed Ramos could “finage” his way into her life and tried to marry her during her battle with dementia, according to the documents.

“He later tried to remove the conservatorship from the state of CA in order to marry her when he knew she was incapable,” Cabral said, adding that the court “prevented him from doing so.” According to the people.

The files also identified the alleged California man “Sexual Harassment” One of McClurg’s guardians.

The custodian was “concerned” that Ramos had “assaulted or was assaulting the conservatee and she may not even know it was happening,” the documents state. Los Angeles Police Department.

The guardian continued to say that McClurg and Ramos “were never involved [in] A romantic relationship.”

A judge ordered Ramos to be “not validly married” to McClurg.

Court documents revealed that in 2017 the actress’ doctors found she was “unable to manage her own affairs due to severe cognitive impairment, live alone without supervision and assistance, and is particularly vulnerable to bad judgment and undue influence.” Apparent dementia (due to Alzheimer’s disease),” according to the outlet.

In a 2019 neuropsychological evaluation report obtained by The Post, McClurg was accused of taking advantage on previous occasions. A married contractor who worked at the actress’ home later claimed to be “living” in her home and “her boyfriend”.

Cabral then stepped in and rescued the “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” star.

McClurg was placed under conservatorship in 2019. Since the alleged incident, the actress’ lawyer is reportedly ordering Ramos to be removed from the legal arrangement.

Cabral was appointed McClurg’s guardian and Ramos demanded the actress “move out of the house immediately” as she filed an emergency petition against the California man.

Ramos denies assaulting or sexually assaulting McClurg or her guardian.

McClurg has starred in many popular Hollywood movies and television classics such as “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Carrie,” “The Hogan Family” and is the voice actor for popular animated films such as “Frozen,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Cars” and ” A Bug’s Life.”

Cabral did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.