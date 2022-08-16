Fernando Tatis Sr. Blasts MLB, Says Son’s Drug Suspension ‘Disastrous for Baseball’

Fernando Tatis Sr. has criticized Major League Baseball’s handling of his son’s 80-game suspension for a positive drug test.

Three days after MLB announced that San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for the banned substance clostebol, the former major leaguer told “The Midday Show” in his native Dominican Republic that the incident unnecessarily tarnished his son’s reputation.

“I don’t think there’s a reason to destroy a player’s image over something so small,” he said in Spanish. According to ESPN.

Tatis Sr. confirmed his son’s earlier disclosure that the anabolic steroid, which has been banned since MLB began its current drug testing program in 2003, contained a topical spray to treat ringworm on the side of his neck.

However, Tatis Sr. argued that the punishment was too severe.

“What’s positive in a junior’s body is that it doesn’t give you strength, firstly, doesn’t extend your (weight-training) regimen, secondly, there’s no testosterone, thirdly, there’s absolutely nothing that gives you an edge in the game,” He he said. “A disaster for baseball.”

Tatis Jr., the National League home run leader in 2021, missed the first five months of the season as he recovers from a wrist he apparently injured in a motorcycle accident in December. He had already begun a minor league rehab assignment and was close to rejoining the Padres when his suspension was announced.

Tatis Sr. admits his son made a mistake by not realizing the steroid was in the medication he took, however “It Can Be Managed” by MLB.