Seizures of the deadly drug fentanyl rose more than 200% in July, according to government figures released Monday – amid widespread concern about the continuing border crisis and overdose deaths.

More than 2,100lbs of the drug, which can be fatal in small doses, was seized in July. This is the highest amount seized in the last four financial years. The largest seizure prior to July was in April, where 1,300 pounds were seized. The 2,100lbs seized in July is 202% more than the 640lbs seized in June and eclipses the 780lbs seized in July last year.

The synthetic opioid is commonly used to treat chronic pain and is 50-100 times more potent than morphine. Illegal fentanyl is now primarily made in Mexico from precursors produced in China and then smuggled across the southern land border.

It is often cut with other drugs, meaning that users are often unaware that they are taking a powerful substance. Increased seizures indicate that more drugs are being seized by border officials — especially at ports of entry — raising fears that, like illegal immigrants, more will leave as border traffic increases.

Drug Enforcement Administration It has been warned before It says there is a “nationwide spike” in mass fentanyl overdoses and the drug is killing Americans at an “unprecedented rate.”

Of the more than 108,000 overdose deaths last year, more than 80,000 were related to fentanyl.

“We are witnessing the transition to the most dynamic supply environment this country has ever seen,” said Dr. Rahul Gupta said in a recent interview to Fox News Digital. “And what that means is that we’re seeing a shift from plant-based or organic compounds, primarily, like cocaine and heroin, to synthetic compounds — compounds that you don’t need huge farms and crops to produce, you don’t, it takes a long time to produce. You do it. can be made in a small secret laboratory…and these compounds are becoming more dangerous in smaller quantities.”

Last week, DOJ officials said the San Diego area of ​​California — which includes six international border crossings — has become an “epicenter” of fentanyl trafficking.

So far in fiscal year 2022, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agencies have seized more than 5,000 lbs in those two counties — accounting for 60% of the 8,425 lbs seized nationwide. Foreclosures are up 323% in San Diego and 272% in Imperial County in just three years.

Officials cited statistics showing that the number of fentanyl-related overdose deaths in San Diego County has increased by 2,375%, from 33 in 2016 to at least 817 in 2021.

The White House has launched a multi-pronged response to the opioid crisis, and announced investments in agencies for national drug control programs and $293 million for CBP to combat the smuggling of fentanyl across the border. as well Pushed successfully The UN banned precursor chemicals and President Biden himself issued two executive orders on the matter. He also emphasized a comprehensive response, focusing not only on prevention but also on treatment for Americans affected by the crisis.

Meanwhile, Republicans have linked the rise in fentanyl to the ongoing border crisis, which they say has been fueled by the end of the Biden administration’s Trump-era enforcement policies. July’s fentanyl numbers came in Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) monthly border snapshot — with nearly 200,000 migrant encounters. That’s down slightly from both last July and last month, but still at historically high levels.