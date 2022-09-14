New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Fentanyl appears more frequently in disguised forms such as prescription pills and “rainbow fentanyl.”

Even unsuspecting victims are coming into contact with the illegal opioid, which is 50 times stronger than heroin and in smaller quantities, deadly in everyday items, according to law enforcement agencies and other experts who have warned of the presence of fentanyl. Cash bills and food products.

“You can make a lot of money doing good — through services and food and creations that benefit all humanity. …Instead, [drug manufacturers and smugglers] To disrupt the United States as much as possible … to advance a method or movement engaging in evil. It’s a slow-motion chemical weapons attack, I think, that’s China and it’s waging a third opiate war,” Jim Rauh, founder of the nonprofit Families Against Fentanyl, told Fox News Digital.

Rauh, who lost his son to fentanyl poisoning and has since devoted his career to educating Americans on the dangers of the drug, believes the U.S. adversary is using illegal opioids to target Americans and that his efforts to do so will only become more aggressive over time.

Law enforcement agencies across the country have issued warnings about “rainbow fentanyl,” or pills containing traces of fentanyl in a variety of bright colors to attract children and teens. According to Rauh, the colored pills may lead to young people trying to get addicted to drugs, or worse.

“The infiltration of illegal drug supplies — I’m very afraid of it moving into food or water. … It always disrupts the community,” he said.

Emergency medicine physician at Mount Sinai Hospital System in New York City, Dr. Jake Deust is trying to advance the conversation with parents and schools about how to use and use fentanyl test strips to stop emergencies before they happen. Fentanyl appears more frequently in schools. The majority — or about 70% — of Deutsche’s fentanyl overdoses occur at his business, and many of the victims are minors.

A Families Against Fentanyl analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data released in December 2021 found that illicit fentanyl poisoning was the number one cause of death for American adults ages 18 to 45 last year. Additionally, a record 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses and poisonings last year, fueled by fentanyl. About 150 overdose deaths occur in the United States each day.

“Fentanyl is an epidemic caused by its overdose. … Just a few grains, like two pinches of salt, is enough to cause an overdose. So, all forms of fentanyl are devastating, no matter what color, shape, or form they are. But this The trend is more deliberate marketing, especially to children, which is specifically what is happening and [number] of people dying for no reason,” Deutsch explained.

In July, California Customs and Border Patrol agents found 100 pounds of fentanyl — in both powder and pill form — hidden in food containers, including flour bags, ground coffee cans, creamer cans and powdered milk cans.

“We are seeing an increase in fentanyl smuggling attempts,” Anne Marisich, CBP deputy director of field operations in San Diego, said in a statement at the time. “Our officers are working diligently to prevent the entry of these dangerous narcotics. Our field office is also working diligently to minimize the risks involved in seizing these dangerous narcotics.”

Experts from the Special Narcotics Prosecutor’s Office in New York City gave this information New York Post Fentanyl arrives in the U.S. in September “with production” at the Hunts Point produce market in the Bronx — the country’s largest produce outlet.

Several law enforcement agencies have warned about the presence of fentanyl on loose cash bills. For example, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee announced two separate incidents in June during which dollar bills laced with fentanyl were found on the ground.

“On both occasions, a folded dollar bill was found on the ground at a local gas station. When it was found and picked up, the subject found a white powdery substance inside. The substance was later tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia released a similar PSA in July: “The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office wants to make the public aware of the nationwide incidence of folded bill fentanyl attacks. Be aware of these folded bills, be aware they may contain the deadly drug fentanyl. This is a It’s a very dangerous problem!”

Deustach hasn’t seen fentanyl poisoning from people touching dollar bills or food, but he said those examples could be “potential sources of toxicity.”

“We’re talking about a milligram of powder potential overdose, so, yes, if you’re in a situation where … someone uses something as a tool for their medication and comes in contact with it, there can certainly be transfer, certainly if something is ingested,” Deust said. said Jay, an attorney at Signif Analytics, a health- and harm-reduction testing company that provides rapid at-home fentanyl test strips and kits.

Doctors cited the example of a baby licking something with small traces of fentanyl; Even a small amount can be fatal in that situation.

“When we practice toxicology…we’re always thinking about those unusual exposures, so that’s a possibility. In food products, I assume that’s the case. If we’re seeing a trend like that, [fentanyl] Being marketed to make it more colorful and childlike, sure, it’s not too much to say it can be used in food,” Deust said. Part of Fentonhill’s “criticism” to the illegal drug industry is that it’s more easily transported because a small The amount is extremely powerful, so transporting the drug is easier than transporting other substances.

However, some health care professionals have pushed back against the possibility of poisoning or serious injury from exposure to fentanyl on items like dollar bills.

University of Alabama at Birmingham Dr. Stephen Kertesz told Fox News Digital that experiencing a severe, adverse reaction after casual exposure to small amounts of fentanyl powder is a “myth.”

“We have a tragic problem with fentanyl overdoses in this country. It’s a tragedy. We can’t fathom that over 100,000 Americans have died of overdoses in the last year, and many of us know the families affected. Because we feel powerless. In the face of tragedy, we are simple. We tend to accept myths, even if they are dangerous,” he said.

The skin does not immediately absorb fentanyl if it comes in contact with the drug by touching something like a dollar bill, Kertez explained.

“The sheer complexity of seriously dealing with this problem makes those myths especially compelling. But now is the time to dispel the myths, support our communities, advocate for treatment, and provide a strong supportive environment for teens and young adults so that drugs don’t become attractive,” he said. said

Rauh and other advocates have urged US officials to designate fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction (WMD).

