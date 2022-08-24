Fentanyl deaths overwhelm US morgues

New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The fentanyl epidemic in America has gotten so bad that some morgues have run out of room. From 6,000 synthetic opioid deaths in 2015, to a big jump of more than 63,0000 in 2021, fentanyl is the biggest factor.

Coroner’s offices across the country say it’s difficult to keep up with the piles of bodies. The Marion County Coroner’s Office in Indianapolis blames drug overdoses in part for their overcrowded morgue.

At the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office in Chicago, more room and resources were needed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, COVID-19 deaths are down, but morgues still need that extra space because all the people are killing fentanyl.

“The most common non-natural death is opioids, it’s more than our homicide rate, it’s more than our traffic accident rate,” Cook County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Ponni Arunkumar said.

fentanyl overdose deaths claiming thousands of American lives; What is behind the rise?

Opioid-related deaths in Cook County nearly tripled from 675 in 2015 to nearly 2,000 last year.

“Most of them were related to fentanyl… these opioid deaths are preventable, all of these deaths are preventable,” Dr Arunkumar said.

Chicago-area resident Karen Zander lost her 22-year-old son John Allen to fentanyl poisoning. Zander said in 2016 that Allen decided to snort cocaine that his best fries were laced with fentanyl, which ultimately killed him.

“The choices they’re making, they can’t learn from their mistakes because they’re dying,” Zander said.

Zander says fentanyl is a weapon of mass destruction.

Fentanyl deaths of young people in America: ‘a prominent threat to our society’

“It’s time we woke up and got this stuff off the streets,” Zander said.

Another Chicago-area resident, Caitlin Strebing, says her 35-year-old brother Ryan accidentally overdosed on fentanyl last year. She now advocates for substance use disorder and fentanyl awareness.

“Fentanyl is the leading cause of death in America right now in the 18-45 age group, and I think that speaks for itself,” Strebing said.

So far, this deadly trend shows no signs of stopping. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office still uses their refrigerated trailer for morgue space and can currently handle all bodies.

Drug overdose deaths, attributed to fentanyl, hit record high in US

“The growth in 2020 continues in 2021 and 2022 but if it increases further, we will have to look at additional resources,” said Dr Arunkumar.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Some coroner’s offices have had to increase their budgets to deal with the problem.