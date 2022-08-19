New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

ANCHORAGE, AK – In October 2021, Bruce Snodgrass died of a fentanyl overdose. He was 22 years old.

“He loved Alaska,” said Bruce’s mother, Sandy. “He was going to be in the Alaskan wilderness. He was safe there. He wasn’t safe in the city.”

The number of Fatal fentanyl overdose Alaska has been on the rise since 2018. The biggest increase came last year, when there were 253 overdose deaths. More than 100 over the previous year.

Fentanyl seizures at the southern border rose more than 200% in July

“There are people who actively seek fentanyl,” said Michael Troster of the Alaska High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area. “But people who think they have a substance (Adderall) and it’s contaminated by fentanyl can be given higher doses.”

One gram of fentanyl can kill 500 people. In the first three months of this year, law enforcement officers seized more than 1,200 grams. That’s more than double all seizures last year. Retired DEA agent Derek Maltz says there’s more Coming from Mexico.

fentanyl overdose deaths claiming thousands of American lives; What is behind the rise?

“The cartel has a pipeline through the West Coast, California to Washington state,” Maltz said. “And obviously in Alaska. So, we’re seeing increased addiction.”

Since Bruce’s death, Sandy has been pushing for legislation in his name. The aim is to create a campaign to warn the public about this Dangers of fentanyl .

How fentanyl poisoning became a national crisis: Johns Hopkins pain doctors explain

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Bruce’s Act will provide federal level awareness and prevention measures specifically around the fentanyl crisis in the United States,” Snodgrass said.