Kentucky has surpassed 2,000 drug overdose deaths in a single year for the first time, according to a newly released report. Fentanyl was identified in 73% of overdose deaths in 2021, according to the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy. Brandon Reed was one of several fentanyl overdose victims last year. Brandon’s grieving father says his son was much more than a random statistic. Alan Reed described his son as “loving, fun and full of life”. Both shared a close bond. “We fish the Cumberland River, kayak, canoe, catch trophy trout and all the healthy stuff,” Alan said through tears.

Brandon loves sports and injured his knee playing basketball. This led to multiple surgeries and he was prescribed OxyContin for pain management. Alan was convinced his son was “overprescribed”. It was only a matter of time until Brandon was hooked on opioids. Brandon admitted to his father that he was addicted to OxyContin and eventually asked for help.

“I don’t even know how many addiction treatment centers we tried from New York to Florida to Missouri. We tried several centers in Kentucky,” Alan said. Brandon checked himself into over twenty different rehab centers over the years, but he couldn’t beat the addiction.

Alan says, “It’s impossible for someone with a substance use disorder to get out of it on their own. It just doesn’t happen.. It is progressive and death is the final result.”

Brandon battled addiction for 21 years. “He used to manage it as far as fentanyl. That’s what gets you,” Alan said.

Brandon bought opiates from a woman in October last year. They mix it with fentanyl, and Brandon overdoses after taking the medication. The dealer revived him with Narcan, a nasal spray used to treat suspected opioid overdoses. But soon, the dealer leads Brandon to buy more fentanyl-laced drugs. Brandon took his fatal dose at his girlfriend’s apartment and died in the bathroom later that night. He is 41 years old.

“Losing a child is the hardest thing that can happen to a parent. It’s not natural. You know, at some point, as we get older, we know we’re going to lose a parent, but don’t count on us losing a child,” said the grieving father. Alan expressed his grief to work with the Bowling Green Drug Task Force to hold his son’s killers accountable. 10 people were indicted during the task force investigation. Alan’s current mission is to ensure that other parents do not experience this type of tragedy. He said, “If someone buys something on the street, it should be considered contaminated.” He says, “It’s like rolling the dice. Eventually you hit the fatal dose.”

Fox News spoke with Tom Loving, director of the Warren County Drug Task Force involved in the Brandon Reed case. Two years ago, his task force seized 2,000 fentanyl pills in Kentucky. Last year this number doubled. With over 14,000 pills seized this year, the number has already tripled. Loving accused drug smuggling across the southern border. He said, “Drug trafficking and the flow of drugs into this country in communities like Bowling Green, Kentucky.”