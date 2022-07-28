Female inmates claim they were raped after a guard sold access to their cell for $1,000.

Enlarge this image switch title Charlie Neubergall/AP

Several women incarcerated in a southern Indiana prison have filed a federal lawsuit against correctional officers alleging they allowed a group of male inmates to rape, assault, threaten and harass women.

Eight women listed as plaintiffs say Clark County Jail officer David Lowe gave the men the keys to the women’s cells in exchange for $1,000 on the night of October 23, 2021.

“Numerous The “detained men” allegedly remained in the women’s quarters for more than two hours, until the early hours of October 24, according to the lawsuit, which was filed on Monday.

During those hours, the men covered their faces while verbally and sexually assaulting the women and threatening to harm them further if they pressed the emergency call button, the lawsuit says.

At least two women were raped, the report said.

“Plaintiffs suffered bodily harm and grievous bodily harm, some of

that are permanent, pain and suffering, shock, extreme emotional stress and humiliation,” the complaint, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, says.

Lowe was arrested on October 25 on charges of aiding, inciting, or running away; one count of misconduct in office; and one count of human trafficking with a prisoner, according to the complaint.

He was fired immediately, said Larry Wilder, a lawyer representing the Clark County Sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s office accuses ‘fraudulent corrections officer’

In a statement to NPR, Wilder said, “The events of October 23rd were the result of unforeseen criminal acts by a rogue corrections officer. Said person has decided to forfeit his training, ethics and morality and has made a unilateral decision to mortgage his career and future by giving inmates access to the keys to the prison.”

The complaint also alleges that none of the officers on duty intervened during the incident, despite surveillance cameras that showed the men entering the women’s cell.

The complaint states that instead of providing assistance, the employees punished the women. The officers allegedly withdrew the women’s “dark privileges” by leaving the lights on for 72 hours, locking them out and confiscating their pillows, blankets and personal hygiene items.

In addition, the missing keys were never found and the locks in the cells were not changed, which, according to the complaint, left the women fearful for their safety.

Prison officials learned about the incident from a lawyer for one of the women in custody at the Clark County Jail the next morning, Wilder said.

An investigation was launched immediately, during which surveillance footage was reviewed and interviews were held with correctional officers, detained men and The facility holds more than 40 women, Wilder said.

After Law’s arrest, the Sheriff’s Detective Department continued to investigate and found that “these interviews provided information that directly contradicts the allegations made in the civil suit,” Wilder said.

He added that “The investigation appears to indicate that those in custody that evening had a systematic plan to develop the narrative that is at the core of the civil case’s claims.”

The lawsuit also blames the sheriff for the incident.

Clark County Sheriff Jamie Noel is also on trial.

“The violation of Plaintiffs’ constitutional rights was not only the result of one bad actor, Lowe, but also a systemic error on the part of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, who failed to properly staff the prison, train prison guards, and supervise prison staff to make sure they support proper security in prison,” the lawsuit says.

Women are suing for damages and punitive damages, as well as seeking jury trials.

Wilder said the Clark County Sheriff’s Office is taking the claims seriously and is continuing to investigate, making physical changes to the facility and reviewing current procedures.

“This investigation is not over yet, and the sheriff intends to [ensuring] that nothing of that magnitude or scope [ever] “It’s happening again,” Wilder said. “However, the sheriff is equally committed to debunking the lies being told by those who seek to profit financially from David Lowe’s crimes.”