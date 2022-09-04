type here...
FEMA chief: ‘Too early to tell’ when Mississippi water crisis will end

By printveela editor

  • FEMA Administrator Dan Criswell said it was ‘too early’ to tell when the water crisis would end.
  • President Biden this week called on Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves to ‘act’.

WASHINGTON — The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency acknowledged Sunday that officials are not yet sure how long it will take to fix Mississippi’s water crisis, nearly a week after state officials declared an emergency.

“It’s still too early to tell,” FEMA Administrator Dean Criswell told CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday in response to a question about when residents can expect clean drinking water. “We have a lot to learn about what it will take to get that plant up and running.”

The water supply in Mississippi’s capital city, Jackson, has been unsafe for its 150,000 residents to drink or brush their teeth this week after a water treatment pump failed, deepening the city’s ongoing water crisis.

Heavy rains inundated Jackson and central Mississippi throughout August, and pumps failed due to flooding of the Pearl River, officials said. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves lives in Jackson. A state of emergency was declared early last week and warned residents not to drink the water.

Criswell said the emergency response will be phased and “the focus right now is making sure we can get bottled water.”

President Joe Biden said this past week that the federal government had offered “everything available to Mississippi” and said Reeves, a Republican, “has to act.” Pressed on Friday about what Biden meant, White House press secretary Caryn Jean-Pierre pointed to “funding there that states can tap for infrastructure needs.”

