Feist Quits Arcade Fire Tour Following Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Win Butler

WARNING. This article contains material about sexual assault and may refer to those who have been sexually assaulted or know someone who has been sexually assaulted.

Polaris-winning musician Leslie Feist, who was the opening act for Arcade Fire in Dublin, left the tour.

The musician announced this on his Instagram on Wednesday.

Feist’s departure followed allegations of sexual harassment against Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler.

The allegations first came to public attention from news outlet Pitchfork, which said four people had made allegations against Butler. CBC News was unable to independently verify these claims. They have not been proven in court.

Not all.