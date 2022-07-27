Feds to conduct safety review of CP Rail after investigation reveals ‘normalized’ railroad issues

The federal government says it will review CP Rail’s safety practices and training regime after a report from the Transportation Safety Board found the company “normalized” a persistent problem with trains braking in the winter months before derailing near Field, British Columbia that killed three crew members in February 2019.

Andrew Dockrell, Dylan Paradis and Daniel Waldenberger-Balmer of Calgary died when their train’s air brakes failed in -30 degrees on February 4, 2019. cars and the landing of a steam locomotive in the Kicking Horse River.

The TSB report stated that multiple factors, including insufficient training and experience, and limitations in air brake testing methodologies, contributed to the derailment.

Based on the advice from the TSB, Transport Canada (TC) has stated that it will:

Oversee the CP Rail health and safety committees.

Work with the rail industry to develop enhanced air brake inspection and maintenance policies.

Require railway companies to develop plans for the winter operation of their equipment.

Establish a working group to study the possibility of installing automatic parking brakes on freight cars.

“Our government will continue to make improvements to ensure that Canada remains the world leader in rail safety,” Transportation Minister Omar Algabra said in a press release.

Measures don’t go far enough, says families’ lawyer

Lawyer Tabengwa Runevya who represents Andrew Dockrell’s family and Dylan Paradis’ mother, criticized the government’s announcement as “window dressing”.

“What the Minister of Transport and the Prime Minister are doing is just trimming the weed to make it look better without solving the fundamental problem of the system in which we have deregulated the rail industry and allowed the rail companies to have their own police force. said Runeva, whose clients want to end the railroad police in Canada.

Railway safety expert Ian Neish thinks the new measures are a good step, but said it remains to be seen if they will have a big impact.

“Sometimes you get really good recommendations and ministerial directives, and what comes out of the sausage machine at the end is sometimes a little more diluted than you would like to see,” said Naish, a rail safety consultant and former director of TSB. railway accident investigations.

In response to CBC Calgary’s request for comment, CP Rail confirmed that it has “serious concerns” about alleged inaccuracies and misrepresentations in the TSB investigation report.

“It is very important that TC’s regulatory actions are always based on facts and evidence,” the statement said.

For its part, the TSB said it stands by its accountability and is looking into the federal government’s response to its recommendations.