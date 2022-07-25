Feds Sue Poultry Producers for Unfair Labor Practices

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department Some of the largest poultry producers in the US are expected to sue, seeking to end long-standing deceptive and abusive practices for workers, along with the proposed settlement.

The lawsuit is being filed in federal court in Maryland by Cargill, Sanderson Farms and Wayne Farms, along with a data consulting company called Weber, Meng, Sahl and Co., according to three people familiar with the matter. The people could not publicly discuss specific details of the suit before it was made public and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The Justice Department alleges in its lawsuit that the companies engaged in a multiyear conspiracy to exchange information about workers’ wages and benefits at poultry processing plants to reduce employee competition in the marketplace, the people said.

The government contends that the data consulting firm helped share information about workers’ compensation with companies and their executives, the people said. By implementing the scheme, officials allege the companies have been able to offer less competition for workers and reduce the amount of money and benefits they offer their employees, stifling competition for poultry processing workers across the board, the people said.

The defendants and unnamed co-conspirators in the lawsuit claim that they employ approximately 90% of all chicken processing jobs in the country.

The lawsuit is the latest example of the Justice Department’s antitrust enforcement targeting companies that the government believes have engaged in antitrust behavior to oppress workers or harm consumers. It also comes as the department continues a wide-ranging investigation into worker abuse in the poultry industry.

The suit is being accompanied by a proposed consent decree — requiring the companies to pay $84.8 million in damages for workers harmed by the illegal information-sharing network, the people said.

The settlement also establishes a federal monitor selected by the Justice Department to ensure compliance for the next decade. The consent decree allows Justice Department lawyers and investigators to inspect poultry processors’ facilities and interview their employees to make sure they are complying with the rules, the people said.

The lawsuit comes as Cargill and Continental Grain — a subsidiary of Wayne Farms — formed a joint venture to buy Sanderson Farms. The company, which processed more than 4.8 billion pounds of meat last year, will pay $203 per share in cash.

The companies plan to combine Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms to create a new, privately held poultry business. The operations include poultry processing plants and prepared food plants in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Texas.

Wayne Farms employs more than 9,000 people. It manufactures products under brand names such as Wayne Farms Fresh and Prepared Chicken, Platinum Harvest Premium Fresh Chicken, Chef’s Craft Gourmet Chicken, Naked Truth Premium Chicken and Ladybirdie Premium Chicken.

Laurel, Mississippi-based Sanderson Farms has 17,000 employees and 12 plants. It processes 13.6 million chickens per week.

The proposed consent decree also addresses allegations by Sanderson Farms and Wayne Farms that they treated chicken farmers unfairly by using a system that reduced their pay for poor performance.

Farmers sign contracts to raise chickens and processing companies provide the birds and feed. Farmers are paid based on how well they perform compared to other poultry farmers. The Justice Department alleges that the companies’ use of that compensation method, known as the “tournament system,” failed to provide farmers with information to assess and manage their financial losses.

Typically, chicken producers enter into long-term contracts with meat companies, farmers say, locking them into contracts that set their compensation at unprofitable levels. .

As part of that settlement, Sanderson Farms and Wayne Farms will be prohibited from reducing base payments to chicken farmers as a way to penalize underperformance, the people said. However, the consent decree allows companies to offer incentives and bonuses to growers, according to the people.

A proposed consent decree is being filed as part of the lawsuit on Monday. Under federal law, the proposal will also be published in the Federal Register and the public will have 60 days to send comments to the Justice Department before a court approves and finalizes the deal.

This article has been corrected to show the settlement calls for $84.8 million in restitution, rather than $84.4 million.