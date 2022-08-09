New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested this morning in Newark, New Jersey on a parole violation. A case of federal drug chargesFox News Digital Learned.

Prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York allege the rapper, whose legal name is Willie Jr. Maxwell II, threatened an unidentified man on FaceTime and threatened to kill the man, brandishing a gun at the time. That’s the call.

“During the call the defendant had a gun, threatened to kill him and called a man a ‘rat,’ even though this was in direct violation of state law and the conditions of his release,” FBI Special Agent Derek Wonderland said in a court affidavit. The government sought to revoke his $500,000 bond at a court hearing this afternoon in Central Islip federal court.

Magistrate Judge Steven Locke revoked Fetty Wap’s bond and the rapper will now be held pending his trial

A Lawyer for the rapper A request for comment was not returned.

Fetty Wap was the first Arrested On October 28, 2021, the case was initially held without bail, but a week later Senior US District Judge Joanna Sebert approved the defendant’s bond application.

At the time, the artist pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances.

Last October, five other accused were also charged with the same Drug Trafficking Conspiracy CaseIncluding New Jersey corrections officer Anthony Sintje.

“As alleged, the defendants transported, distributed and sold over 100 kilograms of deadly and addictive drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, on Long Island, intentionally fueling the opioid epidemic that has devastated our communities and claimed so many lives,” it said. Time for US Attorney Bryon Pease about a “multimillion-dollar bicoastal drug distribution organization” that has Suffolk County, New York as its home base.

It is alleged that the accused had seized Drivers with hidden vehicle compartments were used along with the US Postal Service to transport drugs on the West Coast and across the country from June 2019 to June 2020.

Since the indictment was dropped, Wapp’s co-defendants Sintje and Robert Leonardi have pleaded guilty.

The artist known for his 2014 hit “Trap Queen” has run into trouble with the law on at least a few other occasions. Also DUI and battery charges.