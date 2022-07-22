Feds: Houston’s illegal dumpsites may violate civil rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday it is investigating illegal dumping in the city of Houston — including bodies — that officials said were left in black and Latino neighborhoods in the nation’s fourth-largest city.

The investigation will be led by the department’s Civil Rights Division and will examine whether city police and other departments discriminated against black and Latino residents in violation of federal civil rights laws. Along with the bodies, items dumped in majority black or Latino neighborhoods included appliances, furniture, tires, medical waste and vandalized ATM machines, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clark said at a news conference Friday.

“Illegal dumping is a chronic environmental justice issue, and like many other environmental justice issues, it often disproportionately burdens black and Latino communities,” said Clark, who heads the department’s Civil Rights Division.

The investigation is the first publicly announced environmental justice action since Attorney General Merrick Garland created the Office of Environmental Justice at the agency in May. The new office focused on “fenceline communities” in Houston, New Orleans, Chicago and other cities exposed to air and water pollution from chemical plants, refineries and other industrial sites.

Illegal dumpsites not only attract rats, mosquitoes and other health-threatening vermin, but they also pollute surface water and flood neighborhoods, Clark said. They can lower property values, hurt quality of life and even reduce life expectancy, Clark and other officials said.

“No one in the United States should suffer illness or other serious harm because of ineffective solid waste management or inadequate enforcement programs,” she said.

The Houston research focuses on Trinity/Houston Gardens, a predominantly black and Latino neighborhood in Northeast Houston. Clark said residents often complain about illegal dumping there.

Mary Benton, a spokeswoman for Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, said Friday that she was “not aware” of any bodies being dumped anywhere in Houston. She said the maximum fine for illegal dumping violations in the city was doubled last year.

The federal investigation follows a complaint filed by Lone Star Legal Aid, a nonprofit advocacy group that helps low-income residents in Texas and Arkansas on a range of legal issues, including landlord-tenant disputes, foreclosures, disaster recovery and environmental justice.

A representative for the Houston-based group could not immediately be reached for comment.