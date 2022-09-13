new You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Justice and Homeland Security departments announced Tuesday the arrests and indictments of eight people in connection with an operation that illegally smuggled hundreds of people across the southern US border.

An operation led by Joint Task Force Alpha arrested Erminia Serrano Piedra, also known as the “Boss Lady,” and seven others who contributed to the wave of illegal immigration into the US.

The announcement came a day after Vice President Kamala Harris said the southern border was “secure.”

At a press conference Tuesday, authorities said the eight accused conspired to smuggle and rescue hundreds of migrants in “inhumane” conditions that “perpetually” threatened serious harm and death for a profit of nearly $2.3 million. .

“This human trafficking organization has operated on an enormous scale, placing a high value on economic gain while putting the lives of immigrants at great risk,” Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division said in a statement. .

“These transitional criminal organizations are a,” officials said.A huge, multi-billion-dollar piece Along the southern border and “intertwined” with the cartels is a wider puzzle of drug trafficking and criminal activity.

According to the indictment, the smugglers used drivers to pick up migrants near the US-Mexico border and transport them to the United States. Drivers are accused of transporting migrants in suitcases, deconstructed water tankers and wooden crates tied to flatbed trailers.

Homeland Security Deputy Secretary John K. Tien noted that combating human trafficking is a “central plank” of DHS’s efforts to “address illegal immigration in the Western Hemisphere.” Starting in April 2022, Tien noted that he has worked with a DHS task force to “strengthen” their efforts to fight criminal smugglers “at every stage of their infrastructure.”

Since Joint Task Force Alpha was launched in June 2021, more than 100 arrests have been made of “leaders, organizers, and significant facilitators of human trafficking operations, resulting in several dozen convictions, substantial prison sentences, and significant asset forfeitures,” according to the Justice Department.