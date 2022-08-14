FedEx Cup Playoffs No. Rickie Fowler’s quintuple bogey on 18 could end his season

Rickie Fowler, The final golfer to qualify for the FedEx St. Jude Championship is set to play another week FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Later on Saturday afternoon, they reached TPC Southwind No. 18 hole.

Fowler carded a quintuple bogey on the par-4 hole, meaning he needed nine shots to finish. It is tied for the highest score he has recorded in a PGA Tour event. He finished with an even-par 72 and sits at 2-under and tied for 59th heading into the final round.

Fowler’s folly on No. 18 was evident from his first shot.

He hit his tee shot into the water, then dropped 221 yards from the pin. He hit his penalty shot in the water and took another drop from 181 yards. A poor approach shot landed 53 feet short of the hole. His sixth shot, a chip from the fairway, landed in the rough. His seventh shot finally landed on the green.

He missed a 6-foot putt long before recording the second quintuple bogey of his PGA Tour career.

Golf Channel says Fowler needs to finish in the top 11 or better in Memphis to advance to next week’s BMW Championship. A PGA Tour official clarified that Fowler would have to finish at least eighth this week, based on projections at the time of Fowler’s collapse.

Had Fowler been tied for 18th, he would have been 7 under and in range of the top 20 entering Sunday’s final round. Instead, he boldly took the gallery at number 18.

