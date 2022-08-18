Federal study: New climate law to cut carbon pollution by 40%

Clean energy incentives in a new spending package signed this week President Joe Biden wants to trim America’s emissions of heat-trapping gases About 1.1 billion tons (1 billion metric tons) by 2030, a new Department of Energy analysis shows.

The first official federal figures, shared with The Associated Press ahead of Thursday’s release, said the gap was between the bill just signed into law and last year’s infrastructure spending. Under the law, the US will produce about 1.26 billion tons (1.15 billion metric tons) less carbon pollution by the end of the decade than it would have without the laws. That savings is equivalent to the annual greenhouse gas emissions of every household in the United States.

An Energy Department analysis found that with the new law, US greenhouse gas emissions would need to be about 40% below 2005 levels by 2030, still short of the US’ stated goal of cutting carbon pollution by between 50% and 52% by the end. decade But the 40% cut is similar to previous calculations by independent research firm Rhodium Group, which put cuts at 31% to 44%. And Climate Action Tracker scientists say it will decrease by 26% to 42%.

Advertisement

Estimated emissions reductions in the nearly $375 billion spending package will come from promoting “clean energy,” mostly solar and wind power and electric vehicles, a federal analysis said. More than half of the total estimated emission drops come from how the country produces electricity, the analysis said. About 10% of emissions savings come from agriculture and land conservation.

Joe Biden An unlikely beneficiary of the climate bill: the US oil and gas industry Syria denies arresting American journalist Austin Tice US to hold trade talks with Taiwan in new show of support The ruling clears Biden’s 2021 pause on new oil and gas leases

The new law’s provisions calling for oil and gas leasing on federal land and water “may lead to a modest increase” in carbon pollution, a federal analysis said, while other provisions to boost cleaner energy cut greenhouse gas emissions by 35 tons for every new ton. Pollution from increased oil and gas drilling.

Outside experts, such as Climate Action Tracker’s Bill Hare, say the new law is a big step for the United States, but not enough considering America is the biggest historic carbon polluter, has done nothing for decades and lags behind Europe.

“Anything that goes in that direction at this point you can count as a win, right? I mean it’s politically difficult to move the country in a direction like this because of the politics and the economics and all the other things involved in this issue after so long of inaction,” a National Center for Atmospheric Research meteorologist said in the analysis. Gerald Meal, who is not a member, said of what the new law would do: “You could argue that it’s not nearly enough, but once you start seeing the motion, you hope we can build it and get the ball rolling.”

Advertisement

___

Follow AP’s climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter @Boren Bears

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage is supported by several private foundations. See more about the AP climate initiative Here. AP is solely responsible for all content.