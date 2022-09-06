type here...
Federal student loan forgiveness may be taxed as income in some states

  • Because not all states follow the federal tax code, student debt forgiveness may incur state taxes.
  • Some states will require legislative action to exempt the debt from taxation.
  • It adds to the complexity and political dynamics of President Joe Biden’s major move.

Austin Hammond and his wife will be able to buy a home sooner than expected because of debt relief President Joe Biden announced in August.

But Hammond, a 25-year-old nonprofit outreach coordinator in Wisconsin, was surprised to learn that, under current state law, he must pay income taxes on $10,000 of his debt forgiveness, even though it is exempt from federal taxes.

