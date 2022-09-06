Federal student loan forgiveness may be taxed as income in some states

Because not all states follow the federal tax code, student debt forgiveness may incur state taxes.

Some states will require legislative action to exempt the debt from taxation.

It adds to the complexity and political dynamics of President Joe Biden’s major move.

Austin Hammond and his wife will be able to buy a home sooner than expected because of debt relief President Joe Biden announced in August.

But Hammond, a 25-year-old nonprofit outreach coordinator in Wisconsin, was surprised to learn that, under current state law, he must pay income taxes on $10,000 of his debt forgiveness, even though it is exempt from federal taxes.