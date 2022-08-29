New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Ex Education Secretary Betsy DeVos accused teachers unions on Monday of prioritizing their political agenda at the expense of millions of children after more than two years of a Covid-induced lockdown ended.

Children across the country returned to their classrooms on Monday to turn over a new leaf after years of instability and school closures. But DeVos told Fox News she wasn’t surprised that some schools in states like California, New York and Pennsylvania are still imposing mask mandates and other Covid restrictions on students.

“It’s where they’re most controlled and influenced by the whims and desires of those motives on adult issues, not on doing what’s right for kids,” DeVos said on “The Story.” “More than 2 million children are leaving the public school system. These are other examples of America’s families being out of touch with their needs.”

Back to school mental health: How to screen your kids before they get on the school bus

DeVos said more American families are choosing to pull their children out of the U.S. public school system as the pandemic overwhelms the needs of union-controlled public schools for students.

“They’re not focused on what kids need to learn and what they need to thrive, but on what they want and their political agenda and their political issues,” DeVos said, adding, “… on harm to children.” And not on outcomes. We know those numbers and data on learning were pre-pandemic. Imagine what those numbers are today with millions and millions of kids out of school for a month. Not to mention the learning loss, but the mental and emotional toll on the kids.”

Maryland parents choose homeschooling, call public school system ‘terrible’

School closures in the US have had devastating effects on children’s mental health, development and future earning potential. DeVos said that summer school and extended education initiatives implemented to address learning losses have largely failed because they “attempt to control things from above, to be driven by the wishes of adults and not the needs of families.”

“Where governors have tried to pay directly to families for tutoring specifically to address learning disabilities, in most cases it’s been shut down by the very people who want to help these kids,” she said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“It goes back to a top-down system run by a monopolistic government that has failed millions and millions of kids,” DeVos added. “Parents are finally waking up and insisting that they have other options and other ways to ensure that their children continue to learn. [because] They are falling further and further behind.”