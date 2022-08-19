Federal regulation error could affect an unknown number of drug cases

Hundreds of drug cases in Canadian courts could be affected by a mistake made by the federal government when it updated Canada’s drug laws and legalized cannabis a few years ago, the CBC has learned.

The government and police are downplaying the potential consequences of the mistake. They claim it has not affected any drug investigations and say they are not aware that it has affected any cases in the courts.

At the core of the problem are provisions designed to protect police officers who are required to commit crimes in the course of undercover investigations. Exceptions were introduced in the late 1990s to protect the police from criminal liability when they are required to take actions such as buying or selling drugs as part of an investigation.

But when the liberal government updated the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act in 2017 and then legalized cannabis in 2018, it failed to update those rules.

As a result, between 2017 and a few weeks ago – when the government took steps to correct its mistake – undercover police officers across Canada were not legally protected from criminal liability for some of the actions they might have taken as part of an investigation.

In a post published in Canada Gazette, 3 August.The government warned that new rules needed to be passed because the mistake “could jeopardize the operation of law enforcement and the successful prosecution of criminal offenses committed under these laws.”

“In light of the missing exceptions, the RCMP is unable to conduct certain criminal investigations involving Canadian citizens or Canadian companies operating within Canada,” the government wrote.

Police action suspended by mistake

It states that police investigative actions affected by the oversight “may have taken place in the past, but are not currently and will not be carried out in the absence of a regulatory proposal.”

The notice states that drug investigations are ongoing.

“However, undercover law enforcement officials cannot provide anything related to the possession, manufacture, sale, or importation of anything intended for use in the trade of controlled substances (such as encrypted mobile phones, cars with hidden compartments, or a pill press). ). continue their investigations, as this may lead to criminal liability, ”the government wrote.

“Nothing currently prevents law enforcement agencies from bringing cases related to drugs to court. However, the quality of the evidence that can be obtained is limited by the inability to use these additional tools that would provide the best evidence.”

The government added that the rules proposed to correct the error would also help Canadian police officers work with police in other countries that don’t face the same restrictions.

The updated rules are currently in effect.

‘No negative consequences’ for court cases: government

Between 2018 and 2021, 143,892 people were charged with various drug-related crimes, according to Statistics Canada.

It is not known how many of these cases were undercover police officers who committed offenses during the course of the investigation, offenses that would have been affected by government error. It is also not known if any of these allegations were the result of undercover police investigations that took place before the oversight was discovered.

Nick Defalco, spokesman for Public Safety Canada, said the problem was identified “during the regular involvement of the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) in police investigations” and “did not have a negative impact on drug cases before the courts.”

PPSC refuses to say when the error was discovered and how it arose.

Lawyer Jack Lloyd, who specializes in drug cases, said the legal community was unaware of the federal government’s mistake. He said that this could affect many of the cases being investigated during this period.

“Hundreds if not thousands of cases… I have dozens,” Lloyd said.

Mistake could lead to lighter sentence: lawyer

Lloyd said the error could make things harder for Crown prosecutors and would likely be used by defense lawyers to get better deals from their clients.

“This is a pretty serious issue and so they will be interested in resolving the issue in a way that all parties can agree on,” Lloyd said. “And so it can be connected without jail, without a criminal record and things like that.”

Lawyer Jack Lloyd says the government’s mistake could affect the trial of hundreds or thousands of drug cases. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Eugene Oscapella, a professor at the University of Ottawa and a drug law expert, said some defense lawyers may try to use the government’s error to close the case.

“I suspect that some defense lawyers will try to use this to dismiss the case as an abuse of process. But I don’t think they will be as successful,” he said. “I think it might happen… [judges] can simply send it back to the trial court for a retrial.”

University of Ottawa professor Eugene Oscapella says defense lawyers could try to drop drug charges because of a government error, but he’s not sure they’ll succeed. (Radio Canada)

Rachel Huggins, deputy director of the Ontario Provincial Police and co-chair of the Canadian Association of Police Chiefs’ Drug Advisory Committee, said she does not think the federal government’s error will have much of an impact, as the investigative methods affected by the error are just some of the methods open to police.

“Police officers have (many) investigative tools and methods, not just one,” she said. “So this unintentional omission had a very minor impact and, in fact, I think it would be helpful if it were recognized that this omission did occur and that it is now dealt with in police enforcement rules.”

RCMP spokeswoman Camille Boilly-Lavoie said the police were “not aware of any prosecutions that were affected by the wording of the former rules.”