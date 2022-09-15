New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to either exclude witness testimony or delay the trial in their case against Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

According to FOX 45, prosecutors want the judge to either exclude the witnesses’ testimony or delay the trial so they can find an expert witness to testify.

Mosby is charged with perjury and making a false mortgage application, after allegedly falsifying mortgage documents to purchase two vacation homes.

The Baltimore State’s Attorney has pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge. The indictment alleges that Mosby claimed an “adverse financial impact” related to the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of withdrawing $90,000 from the city’s retirement account.

Mosby allegedly used the money to pay for vacation homes in Florida.

However, Mosby’s salary increased during the pandemic, despite claiming “adverse economic effects”. In 2019, she earned $141,450 and in 2020 it will increase to $151,268.

According to reports, Mosby’s attorneys plan to call Jerome Schmidt and Eric Forster to testify. Prosecutors say Forster will testify that Mosby controlled the Kissimmee, Florida, property, and Schmidt will discuss the negative impact of COVID-19 on the travel industry.

Prosecutors say they first heard about the defense’s testimony on September 9, but the defense should have informed them of the testimony by July 1.

Mosby lost her Democratic primary bid for re-election in July to Evan Bates, a former Baltimore prosecutor and defense attorney.

