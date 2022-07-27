Federal prosecutors are questioning witnesses about Trump’s conduct related to the January 6 investigation

WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors are questioning witnesses about former President Donald Trump’s behavior as part of an investigation into an attempt to overturn the 2020 election, a person familiar with the matter said.

It is part of a more aggressive review of efforts by the former president’s allies to interfere in the election by switching fake voters to tilt the vote in key states and to force former Vice President Mike Pence to block the certification of President Joe Biden’s election.

While the source said prosecutors had recently questioned witnesses about Trump, the man declined to elaborate on the questions.

Trump’s actions during the Jan. 6 coup were scrutinized First reported by The Washington Postwhich mentions four people familiar with the matter.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, in a Tuesday interview with NBC News, did not exempt Trump from federal investigation into the Jan. 6 investigation, saying federal prosecutors would pursue “anyone who is criminally responsible.”

“We pursue justice without fear or favor,” Garland told NBC when pressed about whether that might include Trump. “I will say again that we will hold criminally responsible anyone who attempts to interfere with the lawful, lawful transfer of power from one administration to another.”

Last month, federal investigators searched the home of former Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark, who drafted letters to officials in six states to overturn their election results. And authorities seized the cellphone of John Eastman, one of Trump’s personal lawyers, who developed a plan to single-handedly disenfranchise voters from states won by then-Vice President Pence Joe Biden. Pence refused to undertake such a plan.

Previously:Feds search home of Jeffrey Clark, former DOJ official at center of Trump’s attempt to overturn election

Charging Trump?:Will Trump or his allies face charges on January 6? Legal experts explain hurdles DOJ faces

This week, Pence’s former chief of staff, Mark Short, acknowledged that he testified before a federal grand jury last week. Short told CNN that he received and complied with the grand jury subpoena.

In its Tuesday report, The Post also revealed that in April federal authorities obtained phone records of Trump administration aides, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows.