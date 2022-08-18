Federal minister says Canada needs to ‘do a better job’ when hiring foreign workers

This is the final three-part series about a group of temporary foreign workers at a farming company in Prince Edward Island.

Part 1: Temporary Foreign Workers Saved from Abuse at PEI Farm

Part 2: How an immigrant association helped a group of temporary foreign workers in the PEI program

According to Federal Minister for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Frazier, stories of problems at an agricultural company at PEI indicate that Canada’s Temporary Foreign Worker Program needs to be changed.

CBC News reported that at least 22 temporary foreign workers from one agricultural company received open work permits, and he spoke to two of them directly. The Open Work Permit Program was initiated in 2019 to allow workers to leave their sponsoring employer if they are being abused.

Frazier said employers using the program should be held accountable if they misbehave.

“If this employer does not treat an employee with dignity and respect, we absolutely need to make sure that this employee has access to work with other employers,” he said.

The Canadian Service conducts inspections of workplaces employing temporary foreign workers, including farms, but no PEI farm has ever missed an inspection. (SHS)

“We cannot create a situation that allows employers to impoverish their workers with impunity as long as they receive wages from a particular employer.”

The issuance of open work permits to people sponsored to work at a Prince Edward Island farming company dates back to 2020, according to advocates who helped workers there, but there is no indication that the company has suffered any repercussions due to the fact that so many workers got permission. Leave.

Service Canada publishes a list of jobs that have not been verified. The last failed test for PEI at a manufacturer of veterinary drugs was reported in 2018.

Allegations of serious violations are investigated by the Canada Border Services Agency or CBSA.

The Canada Border Services Agency has the authority to conduct criminal investigations in certain circumstances. (SHS)

In an email to CBC News, the CBSA said it is not the agency’s practice to confirm or deny details of ongoing investigations.

“What I can tell you is that depending on the evidence available and other factors including the public interest, the CBSA may conduct criminal investigations when employers and/or organizers are found to be intentionally circumventing the law. [Immigration and Refugee Protection Act]”, the letter says.

“Examples of such offenses may include the illegal recruitment of foreign nationals or misrepresentation.”

Law enforcement changes

Frazier acknowledged there were problems with the Temporary Foreign Worker Program, but said the government was working on a solution.

In a December report on the enforcement of pandemic protocols for temporary foreign workers, Auditor General Karen Hogan found serious shortcomings in the screening regime for companies using the program. The government’s response, Frazier said, is to step up job inspections on all aspects of the program.

This is done “not only to speed up the process, but also to make sure it happens with much more consistency,” he said.

According to Sean Fraser, the government has responded to concerns raised by Auditor General Karen Hogan. (SHS)

Law enforcement changes include improved training and guidance for inspectors. An escalation process has also been put in place to ensure action is taken within 48 hours in cases where the health and safety of workers may be at risk.

However, there are no plans for surprise workplace audits at this time, Frazier said.

Workers released quickly, consequences take time

Temporary foreign worker rights advocates are concerned that companies currently receive advance notice of most inspections and thus can prepare for them.

Frazier said the system is set up to get workers out of trouble quickly, but it takes longer to organize checks and impose any sanctions as a result of what is found in the workplace.

“There will be a delay between getting the employee into a situation where they can provide for themselves and how the proper investigation and enforcement mechanism against the employer is done,” Frazier said.

In contrast, work permit decisions are made quickly, often within a week, he said.

Permanent gaps, temporary workers

While specific changes are being made, a broader approach to reform is also needed, Frazier said.

According to him, this includes changes regarding the hiring of foreign employees.

Over time, this evolved into a program to fill permanent gaps in the workforce with temporary workers. I think we can do better. – Sean Frazier

“The Temporary Foreign Workers Program was designed from the outset to attract workers to fill temporary gaps in the workforce. Over time, it has evolved into a program to fill permanent gaps in the workforce with temporary workers,” he said.

“I think we can do better.”

Fraser announced in June that his department was developing new ways to obtain permanent residence for people in Canada with temporary permits. The announcement of the new program is expected next month.

Eliza McLaughlan of the Cooper Institute, who has helped many temporary foreign workers exit the PEI agricultural company, agrees fundamental changes are needed.

But she doesn’t think better enforcement will solve the problem at the heart of the Temporary Foreign Worker Program: tying workers to one specific employer.

Tying workers to one employer makes them vulnerable, says Eliza McLaughlan of the Cooper Institute. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

“We are dealing with people who are very isolated and… highly dependent on their employer. They live in the countryside,” McLaughlan said.

“Sometimes their only contact on the island is the employer they work for.”

The program is expensive for employers

Frazier says this particular aspect of the program is difficult to change because it is at the core of how it works.

Employers face significant time and money costs in hiring temporary foreign workers, including completing a labor market impact assessment (LMIA), paying a fee for the process, and the costs of hiring workers and bringing them to Canada.

Workers should also be provided with housing at a minimum price.

Under the terms of the federal program, employers must pay current local wages to foreign workers hired to come to Canada, as well as arrange transportation and accommodation. (CBC News)

“When an employer goes through this process, they want to be sure that they have access to the employee at the end of the working day so that they don’t incur high costs and spend a lot of energy trying to attract the employee. here is a worker who crosses the street and works in a competing business,” Frazier said.

“Full answer”

However, this does not mean that change is impossible.

As temporary workers now fill permanent gaps in the labor market, Frazier said now is the right time to explore new ways to obtain permanent residency.

We have no shortage of different ways in which we can bring people here. — Sean Frazier

“When they have the opportunity to get a residence permit, it is a complete answer for them to be able to work for different employers,” Frazier said.

He is also interested in finding new ways to attract temporary foreign workers beyond employer sponsorship. This may include allowing family members of current temporary foreign workers to come to Canada or expanding work opportunities for international students.

“There is no shortage of different ways we can bring people here and potentially be able to [for them] work for different employers,” Frazier said.

“I think it’s probably the right time to reduce the burden on employers and also give more freedom for employees to work.”

Demographic changes, including an aging population in Canada, mean labor shortages are expected to continue. In response, Frazier said the federal government needed to get creative in bringing in new workers from overseas.

New starts for Ti and Van

Meanwhile, two workers CBC News spoke to this summer have since found new jobs thanks to an open work permit process.

The workers protested on the condition that their names would not be given. They fear retaliation against their families in Vietnam by the Vietnamese agent who arranged for them to come to Canada, and they don’t want other workers at the agricultural company to face retribution. (CBC News interviewed in Vietnamese and translated what they said to provide the quotes below.)

The workers said they were left on their own for several months without the shifts, pay and housing that the Temporary Foreign Worker Program requires from an employer.

Two temporary foreign workers who told CBC News about problems with their employer ended up leaving PEI after receiving open work permits. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

One of the workers, whom we will call Wang, left PEI after he received an open work permit. He works in a restaurant.

“Now life is better,” he said. “I left everything on PEI and now I’m starting from scratch trying to put together work hours.”

Another worker, whom we will call Thi, also left PEI, having received permission to do so at the end of April. Now she works as a housekeeper.

“At the moment, life is good. I finally have an income and now I can pay rent,” she said. “The work is hard. Every day I have to clean about 15 rooms, but at least I get paid.”

Both hope to apply for permanent residence in the future but feel like they have spent months on PEI waiting to start collecting the hours of work needed to start the process.